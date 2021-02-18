Montana's Bitterroot Mile Club offers exclusive outdoor escape opportunities

The recently redesigned and renovated TBMC property caters to guests seeking a variety of distinctive and memorable wilderness opportunities, from fly-fishing and fine dining to winter sports and spellbinding backcountry scenery. Its policy of hosting only one guest party on the property at a time distinguishes TBMC from other luxury resorts and offers unrivaled exclusivity.

"We deliver a special kind of experience here at Bitterroot," said Scott Woolfolk, owner and operator of TBMC. "Because the entire property is located on the river, every guest has intimate access to the waterfront. In addition, by hosting only one guest party at a time, visitors enjoy a rare level of privacy and seclusion that helps them create extraordinary memories."

With one large main lodge, two deluxe cabins and three brand-new state-of-the-art glamping huts, TBMC is suitable for couples, small groups, extended families and corporate teams.

Woolfolk and his wife, Danka, purchased the property in 2019 and immediately embarked on a renovation and reinvention. The newly upgraded TBMC offers contemporary mountain modern accommodations as well as amenities such as two hot tubs, a gourmet kitchen, game and entertainment areas, private decks and breakfast and dinner provided by Mission Bistro. Winter recreational opportunities include alpine and cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, snow biking and sledding. Guided fishing tours are available from March to November.

"The Bitterroot Valley is one of the most breathtaking places on the planet, and Danka and I feel like the opportunity to give ourselves entirely to this project is a true privilege," Woolfolk said. "The Bitterroot Mile Club is a whole new way for visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of the area. The custom luxury lifestyle TBMC offers an escape into the natural landscape, taking it to a level that's not offered by the traditional resort model."

