Montana's Madison Foods Selected for Liviri's Independent E-Grocer Grant

Liviri

13 Nov, 2023, 09:07 ET

Liviri awards Montana-based grocer Madison Foods with resources to increase operational efficiency of their click-n-collect program

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liviri has selected the recipient of its first-ever e-grocer grant program: Madison Foods, a locally-owned, independent grocery store located in Ennis, Mont. Liviri, the leading innovator in reusable packaging solutions, developed the grant program to award resources to an independent grocer to drive operational excellence and optimize supply chain management for the ever-evolving e-grocery sector.

Madison Foods is the only grocery store in the Madison County area, serving 1,000 year-round residents and over 4,000 additional seasonal residents during the summer months. Customers spanning a 50-mile radius utilize the grocer's curbside pickup and delivery options, as Madison Foods is the only delivery option in the vicinity. With an increased demand during the warm summer months, it is more important than ever for the store to keep perishable foods in a temperature-safe zone for long periods of time. Liviri's reusable, insulated Sprint totes provide an ideal solution.

"We're honored to present Madison Foods with a grant package valued at over $7,000 to help them increase their e-grocery operational efficiencies and save them time and resources," said Liviri General Manager Ken Longval. "Madison Foods is passionate about doing everything they can to serve their community, and it is evident they are ready to take their operations to the next level."

Madison Foods was selected as the 2023 Liviri Independent E-Grocer Grant recipient because it demonstrated a strong need to increase business operational efficiencies for both storing and delivering perishables. Currently, the grocer is utilizing a basic residential refrigerator to keep groceries cold, and outdated coolers to transport perishable foods. While the team at the single location store works hard to keep up with demand, these operational constraints decrease the volume of deliveries it is able to fulfill. Madison Foods was seeking a better system for storing perishable foods after orders were shopped, as well as a better system to keep the foods at the appropriate temperature during deliveries or when storing orders for long periods of time.

"Right now, we have to make multiple trips in order to keep groceries cold during transit, which is not cost-effective," said Chris Gentry, owner of Madison Foods. "With Liviri's Sprint totes and a better storage system, we'll be able to store food for significantly longer times, allowing us to deliver to more of our customers in one trip without worrying about spoilage."

Madison Foods will be awarded the following:

  • $5,000 cash (intended to help cover costs to build up tech platforms, freezers, fridges, and training)
  • Liviri Sprint50 Insulated Totes
  • Sprint50 Ice Packs and Dividers
  • 2 Picking Carts

Liviri Sprint is a line of durable, reusable totes that helps grocers and produce shippers with staging and delivery. High-performance insulation provides flexible options for chilled storage, keeping contents in the safe temperature zone for 12+ hours and reducing the need for onsite and in-transit refrigeration. The products also help eliminate wasteful single-use packaging for a more sustainable last-mile solution.

About Liviri
Liviri is the leading innovator of reusable packaging solutions for thermal performance, operational efficiency and cost-effective scalability. Launched in 2019, and developed alongside leading nationwide shippers, Liviri's startup strength stems from an Otter Products DNA rooted in protective case designs and thermal performance innovations. We offer the whole eGrocery package through our family of reusable, thermally protective totes and icepacks that provide durable, sustainable solutions to pick, pack, stage and deliver online grocery orders. For more information, visit www.Liviri.com.

About Madison Foods
Madison Foods has been a locally-owned, independent grocery store for 20 years in Ennis, Montana. They provide traditional brand-name items, natural and organic products, gluten-free selections, vegetarian products, bulk foods, and energy bars and drinks. For more information, visit www.madisonfoods.com 

