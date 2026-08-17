Montanya Rum, A Colorado-Based, Women-Owned B Corp Certified Beverage Company, Announces the Appointment of Globally Recognized Beverage Industry Experts to Join Advisory Board

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montanya Rum, a Colorado-Based, women-owned B-Corp Certified Beverage Company, is pleased to announce the development of a truly notable advisory committee, comprised of some of the most reputable, globally recognized experts across the wider beverage industry:

Montanya Rum

Jeff Sarfino , Chairman & CEO, Lanterna Distributors, Inc.

, Chairman & CEO, Lanterna Distributors, Inc. Jimmy Bruton, Experienced alcoholic beverage leader with over 30 years of experience, most recently serving as CMO for Via Carota Craft Cocktails

Experienced alcoholic beverage leader with over 30 years of experience, most recently serving as CMO for Via Carota Craft Cocktails Michelle Ivey , A proven brand builder who helped scale Illegal Mezcal from early growth through its acquisition by Bacardi, with a track record of building culturally resonant premium brands across spirits, hospitality, and lifestyle; CEO of Lake Hour Cocktails and Co-Founder of Como No Energy

, A proven brand builder who helped scale Illegal Mezcal from early growth through its acquisition by Bacardi, with a track record of building culturally resonant premium brands across spirits, hospitality, and lifestyle; CEO of Lake Hour Cocktails and Co-Founder of Como No Energy Sivan Cotel, Strategic executive and board leader with 20 years of experience, including a decade+ launching new startups and managing profit/nonprofit boards to drive business performance and client service excellence.

Strategic executive and board leader with 20 years of experience, including a decade+ launching new startups and managing profit/nonprofit boards to drive business performance and client service excellence. Taylor Foxman , Founder & CEO, The Industry Collective

, Founder & CEO, The Industry Collective William Kehler, Liquor and Beverage Industry Veteran with over 12 years of experience; having launched 3 product lines across whiskey, flavored shots, and hemp beverages; expertise in social media influencer marketing, new product formulation, and supply chain

Expertise across the advisory board encompasses notable tenured work across finance, communications, marketing, venture capital, go-to-market, commercialization, operations, and beyond with 50+ years of industry experience.

"Montanya has always been built around bold thinking, a sense of adventure, and the belief that world-class rum can come from the mountains of Colorado," said Megan Campbell, CEO and Head Distiller of Montanya Rum.

Campbell continues, "As we enter our next stage of growth, this advisory board brings together experienced founders, operators, and brand builders who will challenge our thinking, expand our network, and help us scale with discipline—while staying true to the fun, adventurous lifestyle and strong sense of place that make Montanya Rum unique."

Crafted at 8,888 feet in Crested Butte, Colorado, using pristine Rocky Mountain snowmelt and Louisiana-grown sugarcane, Montanya's altitude-driven approach slows fermentation. It enhances barrel maturation, allowing deeper, more layered flavor development. The result is a portfolio of aged and unaged expressions designed for both refined cocktails and neat pours.

About Montanya Rum

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Montanya Rum is a women-owned, Certified B-Corp crafting award-winning American rum. Montanya's high-mountain rums reflect the brand's commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and a bold sense of adventure at its heart.

Portfolio Snapshot: Montanya's core portfolio includes Platino, a clean and versatile foundation of the range; Oro aged two years in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels, delivers a richer profile with notes of caramel, vanilla, coffee and chocolate; Exclusiva offers a more complex, mature expression at 3 years with a distinctive dry tannic finish from wine barrel finishing; Valentia showcases Montanya's approach to double maturation with a spicy rye finish. The portfolio also includes Pineapple Habanero Rum, a recent addition that offers a bold-flavored expression bringing tropical fruit and heat to the Montanya lineup.

Montanya Rum's destination distillery is in the heart of world-famous Crested Butte, CO. Open daily 3 pm- 9 pm.204 Elk Avenue, Crested Butte, CO 81224

For more information, visit www.montanyarum.com

Stay in the loop with us online: @montanyarum

Communications Contact:

Taylor Foxman

Industry Collective

[email protected]

609-432-2237

Company Contact:

Megan Cambpell

Montanya Distillers

[email protected]

985-249-1182

SOURCE Montanya Rum