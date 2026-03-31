Montanya Rum, A Colorado-Based, Women Owned B Corp Certified Beverage Company, Expands into Texas, Launching Distribution in DFW and Houston via Texas Spirits

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montanya Rum, a Colorado-Based, Women Owned B Corp Certified Beverage Company, stands as the only high-mountain rum producer in the United States. Crafted at 8,888 feet in Crested Butte, Colorado, using pristine Rocky Mountain snowmelt and Louisiana-grown sugarcane, Montanya's altitude-driven approach slows fermentation and enhances barrel maturation, allowing deeper, more layered flavor development. The brand is at the forefront of America's premium rum evolution. Montanya Rum is proud to announce strategic expansion into Texas (DFW & Houston) markets.

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The move positions Montanya to capitalize on accelerating premiumization trends within the spirits category — particularly in rum, where high-end offerings are growing between 8–12% annually. As consumers increasingly prioritize quality over price, with 47% of spirits drinkers reporting they are trading up, Montanya is aiming to reframe rum as a serious, craft-driven alternative to whiskey and tequila. Montanya is helping reshape that narrative.

Owner and Master Distiller, Megan Campbell insights, "Montanya's positioning as "American Mountain Rum" reflects both its terroir and philosophy: rum that celebrates effort, achievement, and elevation — not escape."

According to Fortune Business Insights the popularity of the Rum category is not losing momentum anytime soon. "USD 2,370.85 million by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period". https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/craft-rum-market-115350

Reframing rum from a beach cocktail staple to mountain-crafted, sipping-worthy spirit built for whiskey and bourbon drinkers seeking something new. The bigger picture…. "Almost half (49%) of this spend still runs through the restaurants, emphasizing its continued influence on brand building and trade momentum" https://nielseniq.com/global/en/insights/analysis/2026/rum-in-the-us-where-growth-still-lives-and-how-to-capture-it/

Distilled with pure Rocky Mountain snowmelt and Louisiana sugarcane, Montanya's high-elevation process slows down fermentation and enhances barrel aging at 8,888ft creating complex barrel flavors. The result is a portfolio of aged and unaged expressions designed for both refined cocktails and neat pours.

Montanya Rum's portfolio in Texas consists of:

Montanya Platino ($27.99) – Barrel-aged and charcoal filtered for clarity, clean and bright with subtle oak character.

Montanya Oro ($31.99)– Lightly aged with warm vanilla and caramel.

Montanya Exclusiva ($52.99) – Aged 3 years finished in Syrah barrels, unique wine finish.

Montanya Valentia ($63.99) – Aged 4 years and finished in rye whiskey barrels; complex and spice-driven, think rum old fashioned.

Montanya Pineapple Habanero ($31.99)– infused with real pineapple and peppers.

A retired maritime attorney living in New Orleans, sporting one of the largest Rum collections, Steve Remsberg states, "This is the biggest era ever for rum. The only period that could surpass it would be the decade between the end of Prohibition and the beginning of World War II, but we're living in the biggest rum renaissance since the 1930s. People care about spirits, and cocktails, again." https://www.liquor.com/articles/steve-remsberg/

Women-Owned, B Corp Certified-Founded in 2008 and proudly women-owned and led, Montanya is also a Certified B Corporation. Megan states, "We make rum at 8,888 feet because we love where we are. Being B Corp certified is how we make sure it stays that way. From sustainable sourcing to responsible production, we hold ourselves to a higher standard for the planet and its people. To fit Megan's grass roots, Louisiana sugarcane brings a little Southern soul to every batch.

Renee, Megan's Partner, goes on to say, "Crafted at 8,888 feet, thin air slows things down (in a good way), snowmelt makes everything taste cleaner, this is Crested Butte spirit for people who understand that where something comes from changes what it becomes".

Strategic Texas Partnerships-Texas Spirits, a wine and spirits wholesaler, will oversee distribution across the state, while Frontline Beverage is its in-market sales team to support on- and off-premise growth in two of the state's most dynamic metro areas, DFW and Houston. Houston based, Sean, a Partner in Montanya Rum shares, "It's an organic move for Montanya, as our community of supporters tends to flow between Colorado and Texas. Where vibes mesh with a love of wide-open spaces, celebrating wins with family and friends, or just winding down from a long day, our high mountain lens of rum culture connects." Texas represents one of the largest spirits markets in the U.S. Montanya sees significant opportunity among consumers who are trading up and exploring premium alternatives beyond traditional whiskey and tequila.

About Montanya Rum- Montanya Rum's destination distillery is in the heart of world-famous Crested Butte, CO. Open Daily 3pm-9pm.204 Elk Avenue, Crested Butte, CO 81224

Rum flights and artisan rum cocktails, perfected over 15+ years.

For more information, visit www.montanyarum.com

Stay in the loop with us online: @montanyarum

Media Contact:

Taylor Foxman

609-432-22237

[email protected]

SOURCE Montanya Rum