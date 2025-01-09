Montauk Distilling Company, a Leading Small Craft Distillery Located in Riverhead NY, See Tremendous Company Growth with Prestigious New Accounts Across NY and FL and Securement of Beverage Alcohol Industry Veteran Advisor

RIVERHEAD, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Montauk Distilling Co., a leading small craft distillery located in Riverhead NY, is pleased to announce recent notable company wins across the organization.

See below for some key highlights:

Opened new and noteworthy accounts in New York , including the below: Famed Bond Street Sushi in NYC as well as its sister restaurant now opening in Hudson Yards The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Brooklyn Highly rated and respected cocktail bar Eavesdrop in Brooklyn



, including the below: Opened new and noteworthy accounts in Florida , including the below: Tomorrowland Blackbird Ordinary DC Pie Vintage Liquor Stores



, including the below: Appointment of beverage alcohol industry veteran as new strategic advisor to the business With over twenty years of brand-building within the spirits vertical, ranging from affordably priced to prestige brands, the advisor brings a wealth of relationships, connections and know-how at the local, domestic and international level within wholesale and retail Having created and exited two of his own brands prior to beginning his journey as a consultant, he has helped hundreds of businesses with understanding their identities, strategies and growth potential



"We are thrilled at the recent momentum we've been able to generate around the brand," states Tom Joyce, CEO of Montauk Distilling.

Joyce continues, "We set out in 2013 to create a new spirits brand with a focus on craftsmanship from day one – as we handcraft, distill and bottle our products in small batches yielding exclusively unique taste profiles. It has been nothing short of a journey to get to this point, and we believe we're just beginning to see first-hand the true potential that lies ahead for Montauk Distilling in 2025 and beyond."

Our 'MVPs' remain our Modico Vodka, premium spirit at a great price and our Montauk Gin, arguably the best tasting gin made in America. Of course, the rest of our family of spirits, superb bourbons and rums, also draw people to our Riverhead tasting room year-round.

Our award-winning spirits are available through Opici Family Distributors in NY and CT; McLaughlin and Moran in Rhode Island, and Community Craft Spirits in Florida as well as online (www.montaukdistillingco.com)

About Montauk Distilling

It is our love for the water and storied beaches of Montauk, Long Island—known to locals as "The End"— that has led to the birth of the Montauk Distilling Co.

Started in 2013, MDC is family-owned-and-operated at a small scale.

We salute the rich history of the distillation craft, all the while bringing a fresh, new approach with locally-sourced botanicals. We aim to turn our traditional liquors into bolder, stronger-flavored spirits that evoke the spirit and legacy of our Montauk heritage.

Our ambition is to become a leader in craft distillation and a "drink local advocate" from Montauk to Manhattan and beyond.

As a part of the Riverhead community, we take pride in providing a family friendly atmosphere where people can come to listen to live music and receive education about the building's history. We offer tours of not only the distillery, but also the firehouse itself. With live music, education, food, and—of course—spirits, we hope to provide a space where everyone, young and old, can come to appreciate, and live, the Montauk life.

To learn more visit or check out https://montaukdistillingco.com/ or visit the company's Instagram.

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

[email protected]

Industry Collective

609-432-2237

Company Contact

Tom Joyce

[email protected]

Montauk Distilling

203-974-9111

SOURCE Montauk Distilling