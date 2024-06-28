MONTAUK YACHT CLUB OPENS FOLLOWING MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR RENOVATION

Now Under the Operation and Management of Proper Hospitality

MONTAUK, N.Y., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montauk Yacht Club, the 107-key Star Island seaside resort and marina, is open following a multi-million renovation and addition of the Ocean Club Montauk. The property is now under the management of Proper Hospitality within The Collective – a portfolio of independent, design-driven hotels.

Ocean Club Pool at Montauk Yacht Club

Built in 1928, the resort enters a new chapter this year following extensive capital improvements. Now open is Ocean Club Montauk, a dining experience helmed by acclaimed South African Chef Jarad McCarroll. Chef McCarroll's St. Barths location inspires this East End masterpiece that features just-caught seafood, local produce, a raw bar, and selected dishes of the Braai – a traditional method of South African grilling. The 220-seat restaurant features the most-expansive open kitchen in the Hamptons and provides sweeping waterfront vistas of Montauk's landscape, yachting culture, and seaside lifestyle.

The hotel's common spaces, outdoor facilities, rooms and suites have also been refreshed. Within the spacious rooms, and throughout the resort, guests can enjoy curated Aesop amenities for an elevated experience. An all-new, 24-hour gym gives Montauk Water Club members and hotel guests the ability to focus on wellness with state-of-the art strength training equipment, Woodway Treadmills, Octane ADX air bike, RO rowing machine, TRX equipment and weekly fitness and health classes.

Premiering in July and further showcasing Proper Hospitality's focus on wellness is a full spa menu of services. Through an exclusive partnership, La Prairie will bring their luxury skincare house to the Hamptons for their first season-long spa offering. Beginning in July, locals, visitors, and guests of the resort can book facial treatments at La Prairie Spa at Montauk Yacht Club. There, the brand's Skin Caviar Collection, known for phenomenal lifting and firming, and Platinum Rare Collection, the most scientifically advanced skincare based on La Prairie's Science of Haute-Rejuvenation, will be showcased in a variety of treatments. La Prairie's latest innovation Skin Caviar The Mist, a hydrating formula that refreshes, energizes, and smooths the skin, will also be incorporated into the summer facial offerings.

In addition to the luxurious La Prairie facial treatments, The Cabana at Montauk Yacht Club will offer a range of body treatments, such as massages and wraps, and wellness offerings, such as yoga and breathwork classes.

The property's new The Market at Montauk Yacht Club features gourmet groceries, provisions, beverages, beer and wine from a variety of local, regional and national purveyors as well as snacks, sandwiches, salads and more from Chef McCarroll. Adjacent to The Market is The Shop at Montauk Yacht Club – a spacious boutique carrying skincare, fashion, jewelry, accessories and more from brands including Illesteva, Isla Beauty, Maria La Rosa and Nu Swim. Within The Shop is a curated ready-to-wear edit from Forty Five Ten, the beloved luxury retailers out of Dallas, who have lent their fashion lens to a Montauk-inspired seaside resort edit.

Outdoors, the resort's refreshed facilities include two updated pools – the adult-only Ocean Club Pool and the Great Lawn Pool for families, a private beach, two tennis courts, a sand volleyball court, bocce courts, and in partnership with Privé Padel, two new Padel courts – the first in Montauk. Electric Moke cars are on hand to drop off and pick up guests should they wish to go surfing at local beaches or head into town, and Linus bikes are available for guests' complimentary use.

The property's 35 acres are home to the largest marina in the Hamptons. It features more than 200 slips that accommodate elegant day boats and superyachts. Montauk Yacht Club guests can use the property's complimentary paddleboards, charter yachts for day excursions, or take a ride on the property's House Fleet of electric X-Shore vessels. In partnership with BLADE, guests can travel to the resort from New York City via plane or helicopter, land at Montauk Airport and transfer to Montauk Yacht Club via the house fleet.

Further programming will roll out throughout the season with a roster of events, wellness programming and musical performances, inclusive of a partnership with Billboard for a limited run of Marina Music Sessions and screenings with both A24 and HamptonsFilm.

Montauk Yacht Club's operations will continue into November at the seasonal property. For details and updates, please visit montaukyachtclub.com or follow @montaukyachtclub and @oceanclubmontauk .

