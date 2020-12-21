MontaVista Announces Enhancements to MVShield for CentOS Service to Support Customers Impacted by CentOS Project Changes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MontaVista Software LLC, the leader in Open Source Linux based products and services, is renewing its commitment to providing MVShield for CentOS Service for both existing and new customers interested in securing high-quality support and maintenance services for their products and platforms on long-term maintained CentOS minor releases.

Despite the recently announced change in the CentOS Project's strategy to focus future development on the CentOS Stream at the end of 2021, MontaVista will continue to provide long-term branch maintenance services uninterrupted and unchanged.

Moving CentOS Project development to a "rolling release" model in CentOS Stream will substantially increase the need and value provided by the MVShield for CentOS product branch maintenance services. Customers will be able to continue focusing on their core products and value-add development, while receiving the necessary CVEs and defect fixes to their stable CentOS baseline from MontaVista.

MontaVista will continue offering their stable release solution that MVShield for CentOS provides today. Also, a new product branch maintenance service in the MVShield family will be available in early 2021, providing support of a product branch maintenance model similar to CentOS minor releases, covering CentOS 8 release beyond end of 2021 and the upcoming CentOS 9 release.

MontaVista is offering the best of both worlds for customers that want to take advantage of the "rolling release" model the CentOS Stream-based development provides, while making available an MVShield for CentOS plan that allows customers to take advantage of the continuous development of CentOS Stream and to choose customizations and components around CentOS to stabilize their product baseline for use-case specific development.

Services for both MVShield for CentOS for long-term supported branches and for continuous "rolling release"-based development are available immediately.

"MVShield for CentOS is going through huge adoption from the market, and the recent announcement from the CentOS Project does not in any way disturb our plans to continue providing the highest level of service in terms of support and maintenance to our customers," said Ravi Gupta, President and CEO of MontaVista Software. "We will further invest in our customers and the MVShield for CentOS product line by making a rolling release support model available immediately."

MontaVista Software, LLC, is a leader in embedded Linux commercialization. For over 20 years, MontaVista has been helping embedded developers get the most out of open source by adding commercial quality, integration, hardware enablement, expert support, and the expert resources of the MontaVista development community. Because MontaVista customers enjoy faster time-to-market, more competitive device functionality, and lower total cost, more devices have been deployed with MontaVista than with any other Linux.

