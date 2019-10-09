MontaVista Executive Team Adds Art Landro as Strategic Advisor

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MontaVista® Software, LLC, the worldwide leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced that Art Landro has joined the MontaVista executive team. His specific focus will be to act as an advisor to help drive MontaVista's highly reliable products and services expansion to support key vertical automotive applications such as In-Vehicle Infotainment, Connected Car and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. Additionally, Art will bring his IoT business experience to help MontaVista's penetration into the IoT technology and sensor revolution happening in the Rail, Aviation, Transportation and Industrial Infrastructure markets.

Prior to this position, Art served as COO of early start-up Cognomotiv, and held CEO roles at both Sencha and Cordys. Art was also President of MontaVista Software earlier, where he was key to the telecoms, mobile and automotive industries adopting embedded Linux systems. Prior to MontaVista Art had regional leadership roles in the Asia-Pacific-Japan territory for Documentum, Cadence and General DataComm.

Art spent 5 years on Active Duty with the USAF and 22 years in the Air Force Reserves, retiring as a Lt Col. Art holds a SB in Business Administration from the University of Connecticut and is a Distinguished Graduate of the USAF's Squadron Officer School.

"We are very excited to bring Art into the team," said Ravi Gupta, President and CEO of MontaVista Software. "He's a tremendous asset to us in helping us drive growth across our markets, with specific focus into key verticals where MontaVista is investing today."

About MontaVista Software



MontaVista Software, LLC, is a leader in embedded Linux commercialization. For over 20 years, MontaVista has been helping embedded developers get the most out of open source by adding commercial quality, integration, hardware enablement, expert support, and the expert resources of the MontaVista development community. Because MontaVista customers enjoy faster time-to-market, more competitive device functionality, and lower total cost, more devices have been deployed with MontaVista than with any other Linux.

