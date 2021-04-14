MontaVista Joins the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation as a Principal Sponsor

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MontaVista® Software, LLC , a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced joining the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation (RESF) at the Principal Sponsor level. MontaVista will take an active position in collaborating with the Rocky Linux project, contributing at a strategic level and bringing in the experience MontaVista has gathered over the 20 years as a commercial Linux provider.

Rocky Linux

MontaVista is also announcing the intent to form an Embedded Special Interest Group (SIG) within the Rocky Linux distribution community to drive the requirements of all customers from the embedded space.

The Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation hosts the recently founded Rocky Linux open source Linux distribution, meant to replicate the original CentOS project intent and be a technologically compatible open-source variant of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Rocky Linux was founded in response to the recent changes in the CentOS project strategy to move focus away from maintaining a specific stable baseline distribution, giving the community a viable, legacy CentOS replacement.

The MontaVista MVShield program offers long-term support, CVE security patching, and technical expert problem resolution based on a Service Level Agreement (SLA) to customers that need support for demanding performance environments such as telecommunications, industrial or military-aerospace.

For those customers required to maintain their product baselines on a platform similar to CentOS, MontaVista is adopting Rocky Linux as the underlying baseline distribution for the MVShield service to meet this mission-critical need.

This combination allows undisturbed service to old and new MVShield customers, fulfilling the commitment MontaVista announced in late December 2020. Further, this collaboration provides excellent synergistic benefits for customers, making the Rocky Linux distribution more comprehensively supported, and opening up a rapidly growing, innovative, ecosystem baseline for the MVShield product.

Supporting Quotes:

"We are very excited to join forces with Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation. Using Rocky Linux as baseline, we can continue to provide the MVShield program to our customers, including world-class support and security maintenance services for a very long-term product lifecycle," said Ravi Gupta, President and CEO, MontaVista Software. "We believe this collaboration provides a huge benefit to our customers and Linux community in general."

"The Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation is collaborating with MontaVista both as a Principal Sponsor but as well as a strategic partner, with MontaVista contributing engineering resources to lead our Embedded SIG along with the development of the core operating system," said Gregory Kurtzer, Founder and Executive Director, the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation.

MontaVista is inviting interested parties to contact MontaVista at [email protected] and/or visit www.mvista.com for more information.

About MontaVista Software

MontaVista Software, LLC, is a leader in embedded Linux commercialization. For over 20 years, MontaVista has been helping embedded developers get the most out of open source by adding commercial quality, integration, hardware enablement, expert support, and the expert resources of the MontaVista development community. Because MontaVista customers enjoy faster time-to-market, more competitive device functionality, and lower total cost, more devices have been deployed with MontaVista than with any other Linux.

For more information about MontaVista, visit http://www.mvista.com

