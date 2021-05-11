MontaVista Launches a Migration-Free Support Program for Yocto Baselines

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced the availability of "MVShield for Yocto," a professional services offering to support customer's Linux distribution created with Yocto Project software, giving access to industry-leading support and maintenance services without any migration effort to commercial Linux baselines. MontaVista will maintain and support the customer's specific Yocto Project created Linux distribution.

MVShield for Yocto

This is a continuation of MontaVista's expanding distribution support strategy, now branded as "MVShield." MontaVista's MVShield program will offer the build, test, maintenance and support infrastructure available to distributions beyond MontaVista Linux. MontaVista has already launched the program with a service offering for CentOS®.

MVShield for Yocto services from MontaVista will include the following:

- Extended support and maintenance term, up to 10 years or more

- Security/CVE and defect fixing on the customer chosen Yocto Project built baseline

- Technical support based on an agreed Service Level Agreement, customizable to customers' needs, including 24x7 option

- Additional professional services for board support packages, device driver optimization or any other embedded software enhancements

Customers' product teams also have the option to start development with OpenCGX baseline that is similar to MontaVista's market leading CGX product, with the option to seamlessly migrate to either commercially supported CGX product at a later point or continue to use their chosen baseline as a Yocto Project created product branch (or Frozen Branch), as needed for their IoT/Edge, Medical, 5G and network infrastructure products.

The MVShield for Yocto service is available immediately from MontaVista.

Supporting Quotes:

"With our new MVShield service, we will be able to address customer needs as they continue to use their baseline for future product development but need long-term maintenance and support for their frozen or deployed product branches." said Iisko Lappalainen, Director of Product Management at MontaVista. "This offers a very attractive option for such customers to offload their maintenance and support workloads at a significantly lower price than a full-time burdened engineer. Ultimately, this allows them to free up their development resources to focus on their value-add software development and remain competitive in the market."

