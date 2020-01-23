MontaVista Software Announces Commercial Support for CentOS

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MontaVista® Software, LLC, extends its coverage of non-MontaVista Linux distributions by announcing commercial support for CentOS. In addition to Clear Linux OS commercial support that was announced in 2019 (http://bit.ly/302qQMB), MontaVista extends its commitment to the embedded Linux community with CentOS support and maintenance programs.

MontaVista's focus for support of a CentOS® distribution will be for the customers using CentOS in their products targeted for various markets, such as networking and wireless infrastructure, medical, and mil aero. For these OEMs, the assurance of meeting deadlines and maintaining the software is absolutely critical for their success. MontaVista has been offering these services for last two decades for its own embedded Linux products, and now extending these services and capabilities to CentOS:

Timely technical support resolution leveraging MontaVista's deep embedded Linux expertise

Reduced risk and liability for defects and CVEs due to continuous maintenance and support program evolved over 20 years of embedded Linux product development

Lower development and maintenance costs by reusing an existing and proven test, build, QA and support framework

MontaVista's support for CentOS distributions is highly customizable and can be tailored to their customer's needs and requirements for both development and maintenance phases of their products. Under these support programs, MontaVista provides robust CVE and bug fix updates that are thoroughly tested through its QA test infrastructure. In addition, MontaVista offers custom service level agreement (SLA) to provide an effective and efficient resolution to customers' issues to meet their key milestones and product deadlines.

"At MontaVista, we have a unique and proven product infrastructure that allows us to offer continuous integration and testing of frozen development branches. We firmly believe that making this available also for CentOS provides a massive advantage to our customers in terms of accelerated time-to-market and reduced risk and cost", said Iisko Lappalainen, Director of Product Management at MontaVista. "Now, companies can choose CentOS as their embedded Linux for their products, and have the assurance of MontaVista's 20 years expertise to launch and maintain their products."

