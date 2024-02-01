Montcalm Announces the Addition of Robyn O'Brien to its World-Class Impact Investing Team Post this

With twenty-five years of experience in impact, investing and entrepreneurship, Robyn consistently drives change and growth in the food and finance industries and is joining as a Partner. She is a best-selling author, with her next book, Seeding Innovation, publishing April 30.

"I am thrilled to join Montcalm's world-class team to advance partnerships and their unique portfolio strategy that focuses on capital preservation and reliable growth, and to support women and families who may be inheriting wealth for the first time," said Robyn O'Brien. "I deeply appreciate Holly's intelligence, integrity and focus on long-term security for Montcalm's clients and their families, and that all Montcalm investments are healthy for people and the planet. It creates a powerful alignment between capital and values, especially with a generational wealth transfer expected by 2030 that approaches the size of the annual GDP of the United States."

Robyn O'Brien, co-founder and former Managing Director at rePlant Capital was named to Forbes Impact 50 List. Her firms developed innovative financing solutions and advisory services to finance the transition to regenerative agriculture for U.S. farmers and to support multinational food and finance organizations. A certified B Corporation, rePlant Capital raised millions of dollars to scale regenerative agriculture and positively impact ecological outcomes. Sirona Ventures, a female-founded firm, offered advisory services to multinational organizations.

Holly Ruxin, Founder and CEO of Montcalm, commented: "This is the perfect time in our economic and financial environment to expand our footprint in helping individuals and families create their own sustainability and invest in meaningful investments and Robyn could not be more perfect for our team. Her dedication and experience in the finance and impact arena will be incredibly additive to our ability to serve our clients and will help drive our strategy and continued growth."

Launched in 2012, Montcalm's approach is fundamentally unique, due to the exceptional background of Holly Ruxin, Montcalm Founder & CEO. Before coming to wealth management, Holly spent decades in the largest Wall Street firms, where working in institutional fixed income derivatives gave her a deep and broad understanding of finance fundamentals, including an expert understanding of the workings of risk, securities, cash, and capital flow. Holly is a deeply trained risk manager who discerns how to construct portfolios from a wider and more grounded set of investment principles and products than most wealth managers can access for their clients.

