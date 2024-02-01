Montcalm Announces the Addition of Robyn O'Brien to its World-Class Impact Investing Team

News provided by

Montcalm TCR

01 Feb, 2024, 10:06 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montcalm, a San Francisco-based wealth management and capital markets trading firm that blends expert investing with personal empowerment and planetary integrity, is delighted to announce the addition of Robyn O'Brien into the company. The integration of Robyn's experience, not only as a market maker but also as founder of Sirona Ventures and rePlant Capital, further deepens Montcalm's commitment to transparency, diversification and sustainability and broadens and strengthens its commitment to continued growth in the US market. The firm provides expert investment advice and intelligent risk management that supports the values, needs and goals of clients in the short and long-term, while facilitating a holistic trading flow in impactful investments.

With twenty-five years of experience in impact, investing and entrepreneurship, Robyn consistently drives change and growth in the food and finance industries and is joining as a Partner. She is a best-selling author, with her next book, Seeding Innovation, publishing April 30.

"I am thrilled to join Montcalm's world-class team to advance partnerships and their unique portfolio strategy that focuses on capital preservation and reliable growth, and to support women and families who may be inheriting wealth for the first time," said Robyn O'Brien. "I deeply appreciate Holly's intelligence, integrity and focus on long-term security for Montcalm's clients and their families, and that all Montcalm investments are healthy for people and the planet. It creates a powerful alignment between capital and values, especially with a generational wealth transfer expected by 2030 that approaches the size of the annual GDP of the United States."

Robyn O'Brien, co-founder and former Managing Director at rePlant Capital was named to Forbes Impact 50 List. Her firms developed innovative financing solutions and advisory services to finance the transition to regenerative agriculture for U.S. farmers and to support multinational food and finance organizations. A certified B Corporation, rePlant Capital raised millions of dollars to scale regenerative agriculture and positively impact ecological outcomes. Sirona Ventures, a female-founded firm, offered advisory services to multinational organizations.

Holly Ruxin, Founder and CEO of Montcalm, commented: "This is the perfect time in our economic and financial environment to expand our footprint in helping individuals and families create their own sustainability and invest in meaningful investments and Robyn could not be more perfect for our team. Her dedication and experience in the finance and impact arena will be incredibly additive to our ability to serve our clients and will help drive our strategy and continued growth."

Launched in 2012, Montcalm's approach is fundamentally unique, due to the exceptional background of Holly Ruxin, Montcalm Founder & CEO. Before coming to wealth management, Holly spent decades in the largest Wall Street firms, where working in institutional fixed income derivatives gave her a deep and broad understanding of finance fundamentals, including an expert understanding of the workings of risk, securities, cash, and capital flow. Holly is a deeply trained risk manager who discerns how to construct portfolios from a wider and more grounded set of investment principles and products than most wealth managers can access for their clients.

Contact:

16 Funston Avenue, Suite A

The Presidio of San Francisco

San Francisco Ca 94129

415.326.7650

[email protected]

SOURCE Montcalm TCR

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.