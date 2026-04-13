MONTCLAIR PLACE LAUNCHES MULTI-WEEK 'ART OF KINDNESS' CELEBRATION TO BRING COMMUNITY TOGETHER THROUGH SHARED CONNECTION

Program Culminates in Free May 16th Event Inviting Guests to Share Gratitude and Reconnect Through Kindness

MONTCLAIR, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montclair Place, a leading shopping, dining and entertainment hub in the heart of the Inland Empire (https://montclairplace.com), invites the community to participate in its Art of Kindness Celebration, a multi-week program beginning April 20th and culminating in a free, family-friendly event on Saturday, May 16th.

At a time when social and cultural divisions are becoming more pronounced and many people feel increasingly disconnected from one another, the Art of Kindness Celebration is designed to bring the focus back to empathy, understanding and shared human connection. As part of this initiative, Montclair Place's website will serve as a platform for community members to share stories of kindness and inspirational messages, while also contributing personal expressions of gratitude through the center's online Gratitude Gallery.

"We wanted to create something that brings people together around what really matters most – connection, compassion and kindness," says a spokesperson for Montclair Place. "At a time when differences can feel more defining than what we share, this celebration is about reminding people that small acts of kindness still have the power to bring us closer together."

The Art of Kindness Celebration will culminate with a free event on Saturday, May 16th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Center Court. The event will feature a variety of interactive experiences designed to encourage creativity, interaction and community engagement, along with a DJ and giveaways throughout the afternoon, including:

Appreciation Station: Guests can record short videos expressing gratitude and sharing what someone's kindness has meant to them.

Guests can record short videos expressing gratitude and sharing what someone's kindness has meant to them. Kindness Art Activities: Children and adults can create kindness-themed greeting cards, paint inspirational messages on rocks and design Kindness Coupons.

Children and adults can create kindness-themed greeting cards, paint inspirational messages on rocks and design Kindness Coupons. The Hug Spot: A kindness-themed mascot will offer free hugs and pose for photos with attendees.

A kindness-themed mascot will offer free hugs and pose for photos with attendees. Chalk Art: Live chalk artists will create kindness-themed murals, including interactive 3D artwork.

Live chalk artists will create kindness-themed murals, including interactive 3D artwork. Bouquet Station: Visitors can build a custom, take-home bouquet of spring flowers to share with someone special.

Visitors can build a custom, take-home bouquet of spring flowers to share with someone special. Goodwill Library: Guests can take and share inspirational books focused on empathy and kindness.

Guests can take and share inspirational books focused on empathy and kindness. Food & Clothing Donation Zone: Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food and gently used clothing to support local nonprofit organizations. Guests who make a donation will receive a Kindness Ambassador button, which can be worn at the center to receive discounts at participating stores and restaurants.

Montclair Place continues to serve as a vibrant gathering place where community, connection and shared experiences are at the heart of its programming. Through year-round events and initiatives – from programs like the annual Cinderella Dreams Prom event supporting local high school students to community-driven donation efforts such as the upcoming Shoes That Fit back-to-school drive – the center remains committed to creating meaningful opportunities that bring people together and make a positive impact.

About Montclair Place

Montclair Place is a 1.2 million-square-foot shopping, dining and entertainment destination conveniently located in Montclair, California. Visible from the I-10 freeway, Montclair Place is easily accessible from Central Avenue and Monte Vista Avenue in the heart of Southern California's Inland Empire. Anchored by Macy's and JCPenney, the center features popular retailers such as Sephora, H&M, Cotton On, Pandora, Vans and Zumiez. Entertainment and dining options include a 12-screen AMC Theatre with IMAX 3D; an 11,000-square-foot Kids Empire indoor playground; and the Main Event entertainment center offering bowling, laser tag, virtual reality games, billiards and arcade games. Restaurants include guest favorites like Buffalo Wild Wings, Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar, and Panda Express as well as a vibrant food hall with American, Chinese, Mediterranean, Hawaiian and Mexican cuisine from popular eateries like Boba World, Pokeway, Noodle World, Cinnabon, Auntie Anne's and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. For more information, visit https://montclairplace.com or follow Montclair Place on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Montclair Place