MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY ONLINE MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION PROGRAM AMONG THE 100 BEST

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Montclair State University Feliciano School of Business is proud to announce that its online Master of Business Administration (MBA) program moved to No. 78, up from 79 in 2021 in the U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Online Programs rankings.

"It's an honor that our online MBA continues to be recognized by top organizations like U.S. News & World Report as one of the best in the nation," said Nicole Koppel, MBA director and a professor in the Department of Information Management and Business Analytics, Montclair State University Feliciano School of Business. "It is proven that MBA graduates are highly marketable and in demand across a wide range of industries. And in 2021, 91% of companies reported that they planned to hire MBA graduates compared to 80% in 2020. I encourage anyone looking to grow in their careers and build greater business leadership expertise to take advantage of Montclair State's flexible and affordable online program."

This AACSB-Accredited online MBA program is customizable with a choice of sought-after degree options including finance, marketing, digital marketing, project management, HR management and business analytics. The courses are delivered 100% online, enabling students to complete lessons and assignments on their own schedules, which provides increased flexibility for students.

Koppel added, "We have strived to offer students real-world, actionable and practical knowledge that will give them a competitive advantage in today's global marketplace. Our faculty is well-connected to industry and commerce in the greater NYC metro and beyond, giving our graduates deeper career network connections and a chance to increase their salaries after graduation."

U.S. News program rankings are based on scores from five categories:

Student engagement

Services and technologies

Student excellence

Faculty credentials and training

Opinions of academic experts

The Feliciano School of Business at Montclair State University is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International, which is the world's largest and longest-serving accrediting body for business schools. Less than 5% of business schools worldwide hold AACSB accreditation, which signifies that their business programs have met rigorous quality standards and passed a multi-year review process. Among that elite group of institutions, Montclair State offers a high-quality and affordable online MBA with a slate of in-demand concentrations, certificate, and dual degree options, making it one of the best universities to earn an MBA in the state, the region and the country.

