Monte-Carlo Television Festival Selects Rogers & Cowan/PMK To Provide Publicity, Media Relations And Programming Counsel On The American Continent

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogers & Cowan/PMK, the preeminent integrated marketing and communications agency in global entertainment, today announced that it has been selected by the Monte-Carlo Television Festival (Festival de Tèlèvision de Monte-Carlo) to lead publicity and media relations efforts, and offer programming counsel on the American continent, for the 60th anniversary of the iconic industry event.

Under the Honorary Presidency of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the gathering, taking place June 19-23, 2020 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, will commemorate six decades of dramatic change in the television industry, and celebrate the leading creatives and executives from the American and International television communities.

A staple of the film and television festival season, and annually one of the most anticipated and respected meetings of the television and digital distribution industry, for more than half a century the Monte-Carlo Television Festival has featured the very best in television from around the world.

"For 60 years, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival has evolved and adapted to the television industry," said Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. "This anniversary edition will mark a turning point and bring a whole new dimension to our event. In this development perspective, we are very pleased to announce our new collaboration with Rogers & Cowan/PMK. We are convinced that their expertise and knowledge of the American market will bring significant added value to the Festival and its visibility in the United States."

"We're incredibly excited to work with the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, and welcome the famed event and its organizers to our agency," said Alan Nierob, Entertainment Division Chairman, Rogers & Cowan/PMK. "The Festival is one of the most important and influential industry gatherings in entertainment each year, and has helped define television over the past six decades. As one of the most prestigious events in entertainment, this addition to our client roster further solidifies Rogers & Cowan/PMK's position as the leading global media relations and brand marketing agency in the industry."

Highlighted by the Golden Nymph Awards Ceremony - recognizing the best Fiction and News programs from across the globe - the Festival also includes numerous private screenings of upcoming television projects, jury round table panels, press junkets, as well as red carpet and public events.

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival is one of the first new clients signed by Rogers & Cowan/PMK, since the two agencies merged earlier this year. Publicity efforts for the festival will be led by Beth Andrews, Executive Vice-President, Lifestyle, Rogers & Cowan/PMK, and Michael Donkis, Co-President, Entertainment and Business Strategy, Rogers & Cowan/PMK.

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival joins Rogers & Cowan/PMK's unprecedented client portfolio of 500 of the most prominent and influential actors, musicians, directors, producers, content creators, and events in the world.

In addition, the agency works with more than 30 global brand clients to develop and execute marketing, experiential and content partnerships, brand integration, influencer efforts, and press campaigns for awards shows, film festivals, and music festivals.

ABOUT THE MONTE-CARLO TELEVISION FESTIVAL:

Originally created by Prince Rainier III of Monaco, and now under the Honorary Presidency of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival has, for sixty years, presented the very best of television from around the world. The Festival has also been at the forefront in showcasing the highly talented professionals associated with many of the most successful programs in the history of the medium.

Celebrities, producers, directors, writers and heads of studios, networks and digital platforms gather in June every year to attend series launches, premiere screenings, conferences, press activities, public events, VIP meetings and signing sessions.

Culminating with a unique competition, which celebrates and honours fiction, news and current affairs programming with the prestigious Golden Nymph Awards, The Monte-Carlo Television Festival is recognized as one of the finest Festivals in the world, enhanced even further by its location in the magical Principality of Monaco.

For more information on the Monte-Carlo Television Festival click here.

ABOUT ROGERS & COWAN/PMK:

Rogers & Cowan/PMK is the preeminent integrated marketing and communications agency in global entertainment. The agency represents more than 500 of the most prominent and influential musicians, actors, producers, directors, content creators and athletes in the world, and creates distinctive integrated marketing campaigns for some of the largest brands and Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

We are a creative communications agency with insider access allowing us to influence trends and spark meaningful conversations. We leverage culture to create defining moments and experiences that stand the test of time. Our unique position, and the insight to know what to do with it, allows us to deliver the best of brand marketing with the best of entertainment strategies.

With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Miami, and London, Rogers & Cowan/PMK is part of the Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network.

For more information on Rogers & Cowan/PMK click here .

Media Contact:

Alex Rozis

(415) 609-0749

Alex.Rozis@Octagon.com

--ROGERS & COWAN/PMK--

SOURCE Rogers & Cowan/PMK