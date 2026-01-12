Monte Mader Partners with BrandGhost to Streamline Social Media Engagement, Consistency and Content Automation

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - BrandGhost, the social media operating platform built for creators, is proud to announce a new partnership with Monte Mader, celebrated content creator, podcast host, and writer, whose team is using BrandGhost to organize her social media engagement, consistency and automation.

Monte has built her career around authentic connection with her audience, blending creativity with a strong community presence across multiple platforms. Like many creators balancing content, and audience engagement, she benefits from tools that help streamline the operational side of social media.

Through this partnership, Monte and her team will leverage BrandGhost's tools to enhance her digital workflow:

Omnichannel presence and automation for consistent publishing across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and more

for consistent publishing across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and more A structured, repeatable content workflow that keeps creative output organized and on schedule

that keeps creative output organized and on schedule Unified engagement management that brings replies, comments, and interactions into one place

This collaboration reflects a growing trend among creators seeking systems that reduce manual effort, increase consistency, and support real audience connection. Tayfun Uzun, CEO of BrandGhost, emphasized the alignment: "Monte represents what modern creators strive for: authenticity, consistency, and real connection. We're excited to support her workflow with BrandGhost."

About BrandGhost

BrandGhost is the all-in-one platform for creators and social media managers to organize, schedule, and automate their social media presence.

