Monte Nido & Affiliates Acquires Rosewood Center for Eating Disorders

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the nation's premier eating disorder treatment providers, today announces the completion of its acquisition of Rosewood Center for Eating Disorders ("Rosewood"). This marks Monte Nido & Affiliates entrance into the Southwest, bringing the company to twenty-nine programs in eleven states.

The acquisition of Rosewood offers Monte Nido & Affiliates the opportunity to provide a comprehensive continuum of care, as Rosewood's inpatient beds adds to existing residential, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programming at Monte Nido & Affiliates. Additionally, Rosewood's ability to treat diabulimia expands the company's offerings to treat a broader range of eating disorders. "It is estimated that approximately 28 million Americans will experience an eating disorder at some point in their lives, and we believe that everyone in need of treatment deserves access to quality care," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "For decades, Monte Nido & Affiliates has offered unique treatment plans that provide each individual with holistic, person-centric care, and we are pleased to add Rosewood to our family of trusted treatment programs."

Founded in 1998 and based in Arizona, Rosewood is an industry pioneer, offering curated treatment modalities for both adolescent and adult patient populations. "Rosewood has been trusted by families and professionals for over two decades," said Dean Cabrera, Psy.D., CEDS, Vice President of Clinical Services at Rosewood. "We are proud to be a part of Monte Nido & Affiliates, an established, national eating disorder treatment provider with values and people dedicated to excellent patient care as well as staff support and growth."

For more information please go to www.montenido.com or www.rosewoodranch.com.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates:

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's leading eating disorder treatment providers, offering a full continuum of care: inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates twenty-nine programs in eleven states under the program brands of Monte Nido, Clementine, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Rosewood.

