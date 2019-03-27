Monte Nido & Affiliates Announces Appointment of Vice-President of Nutrition Services

MIAMI, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates - the nation's leading provider of eating disorder treatment for over twenty-three years - announces the appointment of Amanda Mellowspring MS, RD/N, CEDRD-S to Vice President of Nutrition Services for Monte Nido & Affiliates. Amanda will oversee researched-backed nutritional programming, supervise regional directors and registered dietitians in the company's eating disorder programs, and collaborate with the clinical and medical staff on the integrated care provided to each patient. She will also partner with the Directors of Nutrition Services in ensuring the nutritional approaches in each program are consistent and research-backed, as well as aligned with other aspects of our programs.

Amanda began her tenure in 2009 as Director of Nutrition for Oliver-Pyatt Centers prior to becoming Director of Nutrition Services for Clementine adolescent residential treatment programs. She is a Certified Eating Disorder Registered Dietitian with over fifteen years of experience in program development and clinical application working with eating disorders at various levels of care, as well as a published author of "The Standards of Practice and Standards of Professional Performance for Dietitians working with Eating Disorders and Disordered Eating" through the Academy for Nutrition and Dietetics.

In response to her newest appointment, Amanda stated, "I am so excited about the opportunity to support individuals in their recovery work across all of the Monte Nido & Affiliates programs. The work of the Registered Dietitian in eating disorder recovery is significant and essential. A professional community, supervision, support and guidance are all important aspects of empowering our dietitians to provide the highest level of care to our patients."

Amanda also serves as a nutrition representative on the Certification Committee for the International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals (IAEDP) and is a nationally recognized speaker on orthorexia nervosa, exercise and movement in eating disorder recovery and nutrition and eating disorder recovery.

The nutrition programming across all of our Monte Nido & Affiliates programs work from the same core foundations of health, freedom from eating disordered behaviors and progression toward self-trust and internally-directed eating. With this solid foundation, our clients move through the early stages of food relationship repair to later stages of growth and expansion in a recovered life.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is the country's leading eating disorder treatment provider, offering residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates twenty-one facilities in seven states, with all residential programs being JHACO-accredited. Designed for all genders, Monte Nido & Affiliates programs include three distinct eating disorder treatment brands: Monte Nido and Oliver-Pyatt Centers for adults of all genders, and Clementine for adolescent girls.

