Monte Nido & Affiliates Expands Eating Disorder Treatment with New Day Treatment Program in Atlanta Area

Alpharetta program will expand access to care for adolescents and adults

ATLANTA, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the leading eating disorder treatment providers in the country, today announces a new day treatment program with Monte Nido Eating Disorder Center of Alpharetta, located in a northeast suburb of Atlanta. This program provides care for adolescents and adults of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise addiction.

"Eating disorders can happen to anyone, at any point in their life," said Cassie McLean, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "With eating disorders on the rise for adults and adolescents alike, providing access to lifesaving care has never been more important."

Monte Nido Alpharetta provides personalized, evidence-based care for adults and adolescents through a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). Individuals will participate in personalized and group therapy, benefit from clinical, medical, psychiatric and nutritional expertise and experience real-life challenges.

"Monte Nido offers unique treatment plans that provide each individual with holistic, person-centric care, while addressing co-occurring disorders and meeting nutritional needs," said Melissa Spann, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Early intervention is important, and we believe that with the right tools and support, recovery is possible no matter what stage a person is in with their eating disorder."

Monte Nido Alpharetta is the third Monte Nido & Affiliates program in the state of Georgia, complementing Monte Nido Atlanta, a residential program that treats adults, and Clementine Atlanta, a residential program that treats adolescents.

For more information, or to inquire about treatment at Monte Nido Alpharetta, please visit www.montenido.com or call 888-228-1253.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is a leading provider of eating disorder treatment, offering inpatient, residential and day treatment programs. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates currently operates programs in fifteen states, with inpatient and residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Clementine, Rosewood Centers, and Oliver-Pyatt Centers.

