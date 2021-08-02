Monte Nido & Affiliates Fairfax County Virginia Now Open, Expanding Adolescent Residential Eating Disorder Programming

Anorexia has the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Therefore, it is critical to pursue early intervention strategies to achieve full recovery from any eating disorder. "The opening of Clementine Fairfax provides opportunity for adolescents in need of early treatment to have outcome-backed care and access to help that is essential to their recovery" said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer. "We have seen the need for treatment increase as a result of the pandemic. By opening a gender-inclusive program for adolescents in Fairfax County, we are now able to bring additional help and support to those with eating disorders."

The multifaceted treatment at Clementine Fairfax will be personalized for every individual using evidence-based approaches. The residential center includes 24-hour nursing with comprehensive academic and family support. "The Clementine program is unique due to the treatment model designed specifically for teens," said Joel Jahraus, MD, FAED, CEDS, Chief Medical Officer. "We are proud to expand our services in the Mid-Atlantic area to adolescents of all genders."

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's leading eating disorder treatment providers, offering inpatient, residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates thirty-one programs in twelve states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes four distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine Programs.

