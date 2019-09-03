Monte Nido & Affiliates Opens First Residential Eating Disorder Program for All Genders in Maryland on September 3, 2019

Candy Henderson, MS, Monte Nido & Affiliates Chief Executive Officer reports, "The DC metropolitan area is one of the most highly-populated metropolitan areas of the United States. Our Roxbury Mills program will be the first to provide adults in this region residential treatment for their eating disorder, allowing them to remain closer to home and their families." "For the past several years, we have been asked to expand our program in the Mid-Atlantic region to accommodate adult clients that were seeking treatment at our other residential Monte Nido programs" adds Joel Jahraus, MD, CEDS, FAED, Chief Medical Officer. "As an internal medicine physician that has treated eating disorders for decades, I know how much these services are needed. Our program emphasizes evidence-based treatment as a cornerstone, delivered by a team including recovered professionals that believe in a person's ability to become fully recovered."