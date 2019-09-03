Monte Nido & Affiliates Opens First Residential Eating Disorder Program for All Genders in Maryland on September 3, 2019
GLENWOOD, Md., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, the nation's leading provider of eating disorder treatment for over twenty-three years, announces the opening of Monte Nido Roxbury Mills in Glenwood, Maryland, on September 3, 2019. This residential eating disorder treatment center, in the heart of Howard County, provides programming for adults of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and / or exercise dependency, as well as co-occurring substance use, trauma and psychiatric presentations. This outcome-backed program is the only residential eating disorder treatment center in the state of Maryland, as well as being Monte Nido & Affiliates first program for adults in the DC metropolitan area, complimenting their adolescent residential treatment center in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Candy Henderson, MS, Monte Nido & Affiliates Chief Executive Officer reports, "The DC metropolitan area is one of the most highly-populated metropolitan areas of the United States. Our Roxbury Mills program will be the first to provide adults in this region residential treatment for their eating disorder, allowing them to remain closer to home and their families." "For the past several years, we have been asked to expand our program in the Mid-Atlantic region to accommodate adult clients that were seeking treatment at our other residential Monte Nido programs" adds Joel Jahraus, MD, CEDS, FAED, Chief Medical Officer. "As an internal medicine physician that has treated eating disorders for decades, I know how much these services are needed. Our program emphasizes evidence-based treatment as a cornerstone, delivered by a team including recovered professionals that believe in a person's ability to become fully recovered."
About Monte Nido & Affiliates
Monte Nido & Affiliates is the country's leading eating disorder treatment provider, offering residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates twenty-three facilities in nine states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes three distinct eating disorder treatment brands: Monte Nido, Oliver-Pyatt Centers and Clementine. To inquire about treatment at one of our Monte Nido & Affiliates programs, please contact us here:
Monte Nido: 888.228.1253, www.montenido.com
Clementine: 855.900.2221, www.clementineprograms.com
Oliver-Pyatt Centers: 866.511.4325, www.oliverpyattcenters.com
