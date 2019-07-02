Monte Nido & Affiliates Opens Residential Eating Disorder Program for Adolescent Girls in Houston, TX on July 3, 2019
CONROE, Texas, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, the nation's leading provider of eating disorder treatment for over twenty-three years, announces the opening of Clementine The Woodlands on July 3, 2019, just north of Houston, Texas. This residential eating disorder treatment center offers programming to adolescent girls ages twelve to seventeen for the treatment of anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID), binge eating disorder and exercise dependency, as well as co-occurring substance use and other trauma and mental health presentations. Clementine The Woodlands will be Monte Nido & Affiliates first program in the state of Texas and sixth treatment center nationwide to provide residential services for adolescent girls.
Clementine provides the highest level of care outside of a hospital setting within the comfort of a home environment, coupled with outcome-based treatment that demonstrates our effectiveness of care. Personalized and highly sophisticated medical, psychiatric, clinical and nutritional care are integrated with comprehensive academic and family support for each adolescent. Overseen by Chief Medical Officer Joel Jahraus, CEDS, FAED, Medical Director Molly McShane, MD, CEDS, FAED and Chief Clinical Officer Melissa Orshan Spann, LMHC, PhD, CEDS-S, Clementine program's medical, psychiatric and clinical teams offer decades of experience with adolescents and their families. Upon discharge, clients will have the option to step down to one of Monte Nido & Affiliates' national network of day treatment programs.
Candy Henderson, MS, Monte Nido & Affiliates Chief Executive Officer reports "For the past several years, we've been asked to expand our program in the Texas region. Our Woodlands program will be the first Monte Nido Affiliate to provide residential treatment to adolescent girls, keeping them closer to home and their families." "As a primary care physician that has focused my practice on eating disorders for decades, I know how much these services are needed," adds Joel Jahraus, MD, CEDS, FAED. "Studies show that early treatment intervention is optimal. At Clementine, adolescents receive customized treatment that significantly correlates with long-term health and greatly improves chances of full recovery."
About Monte Nido & Affiliates
Monte Nido & Affiliates is the country's leading eating disorder treatment provider, offering residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates twenty-three facilities in eight states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Designed for all genders, Monte Nido & Affiliates includes three distinct eating disorder treatment brands: Monte Nido, Oliver-Pyatt Centers and Clementine. To inquire about treatment at one of Monte Nido & Affiliates programs, please contact them here:
