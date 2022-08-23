Monte Nido & Affiliates to Open their first Residential Eating Disorder Program in Cherry Hill, NJ

Clementine Location in New Jersey Will Treat Adolescents of All Genders

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the largest and leading eating disorder platforms in the country, announces the upcoming opening of a new residential eating disorder center in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Opening in late 2022, Clementine Cherry Hill will provide care for adolescents of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise addiction. Clementine Cherry Hill will be the company's first program in New Jersey as it expands to its 15th state.

"Trends continue to show an increase in adolescent eating disorders and expanding access to care for this age group in New Jersey is more important than ever," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Clementine Cherry Hill will provide life-saving treatment for all genders struggling with eating disorders, with the mission of helping more teens realize their healthy selves and become fully recovered."

Treatment at Clementine Cherry Hill will provide individualized, evidence-based care aimed at restoring the patient's nutritional and physiological balance in a home-like atmosphere. Additionally, the programming will implement mindful eating, 24-hour nursing, and academic and family support.

"Eating disorders in teens are common, with many beginning in the elementary school years and continuing all the way up to college and beyond," said Melissa Spann, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Clementine's model of care has been designed to meet the specific needs of adolescents, who are particularly susceptible to eating disorders due to the developmental stages they are at in their lives."

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness and diagnosis can be difficult to navigate for many teens. However, with the help of a reliable support system at home, early intervention and access to specialized adolescent eating disorder treatment like Clementine, long-term recovery is possible.

For more information, or to inquire about treatment at Clementine Cherry Hill, please visit www.clementineprograms.com or call 855-900-2221.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's largest and leading eating disorder platforms, offering inpatient, residential, and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates currently operates programs in fourteen states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

