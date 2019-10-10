Monte Nido & Affiliates Welcomes Schuyler Bailar

Schuyler's advocacy and speaking activities have included over a hundred appearances at schools, non-profit organizations, policy groups and continuing education forums for mental health professionals. His work has been recognized by numerous organizations including GLAAD, the NCAA, Harvard University, the NGLCC/NBIC, and the Multi-Service Eating Disorder Association (MEDA). Schuyler is also the Well Being Associate at Brighton Jones, implementing Social and Emotional Intelligence curricula, and a research affiliate at the Evolutionary Psychology Laboratory at Harvard University. "As a queer transgender athlete who struggled with an eating disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder, I spent much of my years in therapy feeling alone. My experience with Oliver-Pyatt Centers broke through this loneliness with acceptance and education about my identity and thus saved my life. I am thrilled to work with Monte Nido & Affiliates to further advance gender-informed care across their centers in hopes of saving more lives."

As a Monte Nido & Affiliates Fellow, Schuyler's experience and expertise will contribute to keeping Monte Nido & Affiliates family of treatment centers at the forefront, while providing a unique and powerful voice for Monte Nido services and capabilities. "We are thrilled to partner with Schuyler on continued advocacy around LGBTQ+ and eating disorder treatment," says Melissa Orshan Spann, PhD, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer. "Schuyler's passion and unique perspective are influential to educating clinicians, continuing to provide gender-informed care, and providing support to those who struggle."

Monte Nido & Affiliates is the country's leading eating disorder treatment provider, offering residential and day treatment programs for people of all genders with eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates twenty-three facilities in nine states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes three distinct eating disorder treatment brands: Monte Nido, Oliver-Pyatt Centers and Clementine. To inquire about treatment at one of our Monte Nido & Affiliates programs, please contact us here:

