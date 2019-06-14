Monte Nido & Affilites Chief Clinical Officer Appointed

As a licensed psychotherapist, Dr. Spann is a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist and Supervisor through the International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals (IAEDP™). Having been with the company since 2011, Dr. Spann most recently served as Vice President of Admissions for Monte Nido & Affiliates' twenty-two programs as well as held a Regional Executive Director role in the Southeast. "This is an exciting time at Monte Nido & Affiliates considering the recent opening of our Monte Nido residential program for all genders in Long Island, coinciding with the upcoming opening of our Clementine residential program for adolescent girls in Houston," said Dr. Spann. "I look forward to partnering with our tenured and talented clinical leaders to enhance the trusted model and excellent care that our programs are known for."

Dr. Spann received her Doctoral degree from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA, Master's degree from the University of Miami, and her Bachelor's degree from the University of Florida. A prolific presenter, Dr. Spann serves on the board of the Southeast Eating Disorder (SEED) Conference Committee and has presented nationally on topics related to adolescent development and body image issues, eating disorders in the Jewish community, the intersection of trauma and eating disorders, binge eating disorder, body image development, and women's issues across the lifespan.

Monte Nido & Affiliates is the country's leading eating disorder treatment provider, offering residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates twenty-two facilities in eight states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Designed for all genders, Monte Nido & Affiliates includes three distinct eating disorder treatment brands: Monte Nido, Oliver-Pyatt Centers and Clementine. To inquire about treatment at one of Monte Nido & Affiliates programs, please contact them here:

