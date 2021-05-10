Monte Nido Announces Summer Opening of Residential Eating Disorder Facility Near Rochester, NY

VICTOR, N.Y., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, a leading national provider of eating disorder treatment for over 25 years, announces the upcoming opening of a new residential eating disorder center in Western New York. Opening in summer 2021 and located in the town of Victor, just outside of Rochester, Monte Nido Western New York will offer state-of-the-art, evidenced-based residential programming for eating disorders and co-occurring presentations for adults of all genders. The company is thrilled to expand their footprint within the region, making Monte Nido Western New York the sixth Monte Nido & Affiliates program in the state.

"Monte Nido prides itself on offering unique treatment plans that provide each individual with holistic, person-centric care, and for years, we've been asked by clients, families, and clinicians to expand to the Western New York area," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Finally, that time has come. We were honored to find such a welcoming community in Victor and are immensely proud to be able to offer services to more and more communities in need across the state of New York."

Monte Nido Western New York will offer programming for adults of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise dependency, as well as co-occurring substance use, trauma and psychiatric presentations. The residential setting in a home is designed to ensure the highest level of care outside of a hospital, offering high levels of medical and nursing oversight and personalized treatment models. When appropriate, clients can step down to day treatment programs in the region or one of the company's day treatment programs across the country.

According to the National Eating Disorder Association, 20 million women and 10 million men in the U.S. will have an eating disorder at some point in their lives. Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness, and early intervention can be a key factor in recovery. By expanding access to care, those in need of treatment will have a greater chance of recovery. "Eating disorders are prevalent and often go undetected or untreated," said Joel Jahraus, MD, CEDS, FAED, Chief Medical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Our data shows a significant increase in the number of people from New York inquiring about eating disorder treatment options. These insights have prompted us to expand our programs from the New York City Metropolitan and immediate surrounding areas to Western New York, as the need for care closer to home increases."

Recently, Monte Nido celebrated their 25th year anniversary as a national leader in comprehensive eating disorder treatment. As the company continues to expand its nationwide footprint by entering new areas, Monte Nido will continue to serve thousands of clients working toward full recovery from their eating disorder.

For more information, or to inquire about services nationwide, please contact: 888-228-1253, or visit www.montenido.com

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's leading eating disorder treatment providers, offering inpatient, residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates thirty-three programs in twelve states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes four distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Rosewood, Oliver-Pyatt Centers and Clementine.

