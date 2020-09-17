Monte Nido Celebrates Opening of New Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Center in Northern California's Lafayette

"Monte Nido prides itself on offering unique treatment plans that provide each individual with holistic, person-centric care, and for years, we've been asked by clients, families, and clinicians to expand to the Northern California area," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Finally, that time has come. We were honored to find such a welcoming community in Lafayette, and are immensely proud to be able to offer services to more and more communities in need across Monte Nido's originating state."

Monte Nido East Bay will offer programming for adults of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise dependency, as well as co-occurring substance use, trauma and psychiatric presentations. The program's approach focuses on the restoration of physiological and nutritional balance, the implementation of mindful eating and exercise routines, the elimination of destructive behaviors and the development of motivation for recovery. The residential setting in a home is designed to ensure the highest level of care outside of a hospital, offering 24-hour nursing and personalized treatment models.

According to the National Eating Disorder Association, 20 million women and 10 million men in the U.S. will have an eating disorder at some point in their lives. Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness, and early intervention can be a key factor in recovery. Monte Nido & Affiliates believes recovery is possible at any age, and that help can be provided to everyone irrespective of the duration of their eating disorder.

For more information, or to inquire about treatment at Monte Nido East Bay, please contact: 888-228-1253, or visit www.montenido.com

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is the country's leading eating disorder treatment provider, offering residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates twenty-five facilities in ten states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes three distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Oliver-Pyatt Centers and Clementine.

Media Contact: Jack Kay

Makovsky

(212) 508-9629

[email protected]

SOURCE Monte Nido

Related Links

http://www.montenido.com

