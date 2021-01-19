Monte Nido Portland Now Open to Treat Adults of All Genders with Eating Disorders

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, a leading national provider of eating disorder treatment for almost twenty-five years, announces today the opening of Monte Nido Portland, a new residential eating disorder treatment center in Oregon. Located in a residential setting, Monte Nido Portland will offer programming for adults of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, eating disorder and/or exercise dependency, as well as co-occurring substance use, trauma and psychiatric presentations. This residential center joins Monte Nido & Affiliates' other two residential and two day treatment programs in Oregon. Monte Nido Portland's launch comes as the organization's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joel Jahraus, MD, FAED, CEDS begins his term as President of the Board of Directors of iaedp™, the industry's leading professional association.

"Kicking off 2021 with Joel's appointment and by bringing yet another Monte Nido & Affiliates treatment program to the Portland area is a great achievement for us, and one that sets the tone for what we hope to accomplish throughout the year ahead," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Expanding national access to care, as well as strengthening the standard quality of care provided, are two of the longest-standing and most important goals of our organization. It is an honor to see these priorities manifest in a way that enables us to offer better care for even more people in need of treatment and in pursuit of full recovery."

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness. According to the National Eating Disorder Association, research has shown that eating disorders can be successfully and fully treated; however, unfortunately only 1 in 10 people with eating disorders receive treatment. Expanding access to care is a crucial factor in ensuring that those in need can receive early intervention and quality care, thereby increasing the likelihood of full recovery.

