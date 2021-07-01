Monte Nido Residential Eating Disorder Program For All Genders Near Rochester, NY Now Accepting Clients

According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD), 28.8 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. "At Monte Nido, we are extremely grateful to be expanding to Victor, NY after being asked by clients and families to have a presence in the state outside of the New York City metropolitan area," Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer, Monte Nido & Affiliates. "With the rise of eating disorders particularly during the pandemic, Monte Nido has committed to expanding, allowing access to care closer to home."

Monte Nido Western New York will offer programming for adults of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise dependency, as well as co-occurring substance use, trauma and psychiatric presentations. The program focuses on the restoration of physiological and nutritional balance and the implementation of mindful eating and exercise routines. The residential setting is designed to ensure the highest level of care outside of a hospital, offering 24-hour nursing.

This year, Monte Nido celebrated their twenty-fifth anniversary as a national leader in comprehensive, outcome-backed, eating disorder treatment. As the company expands its nationwide footprint by bringing necessary services to underserved areas, Monte Nido & Affiliates will continue to serve thousands of clients working toward full recovery from their eating disorder. For more information on Monte Nido Western New York, or to inquire about services nationwide, please contact: 888-228-1253, or visit www.montenido.com

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's leading eating disorder treatment providers, offering inpatient, residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates thirty-four programs in twelve states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes four distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Rosewood, Oliver-Pyatt Centers and Clementine.

