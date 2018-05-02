Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC 'Mega Park of the Year'

For more than 20 years, the ARVC has recognized RV resorts that deliver extraordinary guest experiences as a result of all-around excellence in operations, professionalism, marketing, customer service, and industry involvement. The Mega Park of the Year Award, for parks with more than 501 sites, was presented to Brenda Roza, Monte Vista general manager, by Scott Swanson and Jo Anne Mickelson, president and executive director of Arizona ARVC. Monte Vista received the Park of the Year award during the annual Awards Luncheon held on April 26th.

"We work hard to ensure our guests are having the most enjoyable time possible," said Roza. "Arizona ARVC honoring Monte Vista brings validity to our staff's goal of working hard every day to be the best. The effort they put in for our guests is being recognized and I'm very excited for our team. Monte Vista is a phenomenal resort that exemplifies what it means to be in a community and we are so pleased Arizona ARVC has acknowledged this."

Located in Mesa, just east of Phoenix, with the scenic Superstition Mountains as a backdrop, the year round resort features nearly 950 sites, including a brand new expansion. Monte Vista is perfectly located near many of Arizona's best attractions, entertainment and sporting venues, including Spring Training facilities, Tempe Market Place and the Arizona Renaissance Festival. Monte Vista offers extensive activities, special events and resort-style amenities for its guests such as pickleball, tennis, softball, dancing, billiards and an all new swimming pool.

Encore RV Resorts are part of a network of more than 180 RV resorts and campgrounds across North America comprising more than 75,000 sites. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Encore, Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities.

