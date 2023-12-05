MONTECH Unveils the Versatile Mid-Tower with Curved Elegance - The KING 95

News provided by

Montech

05 Dec, 2023, 09:15 ET

Redefined Aesthetics & Elevated Performance

  • Beyond Flat Screens: The Allure of Curved Glass Experiences
  • Hardware Harmony with Dual Chamber: Exceptional Compatibility
  • Included Premium Front Mesh Panel Alternative
  • Patented Adjustable Side Fan Bracket
  • Streamlined Cable Management Design

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MONTECH, the leader in PC components, unveils its flagship models: KING 95 and KING 95 PRO. With a durable steel frame and 4mm curved tempered glass, KING 95 offers an immersive panoramic view. After rigorous testing, its industrial-grade glass ensures optimal curvature and unmatched durability. Enhancing user experience with versatile build options and improved cooling, KING 95 comes in Gentleman Black, Pure White, Vibrant Red, or Prussian Blue, redefining PC aesthetics and performance.

Continue Reading
Montech KING 95 Launch Video
Montech KING 95 Launch Video

Enhanced Cooling 
The KING 95 series prioritizes thermal efficiency for peak performance. Its innovative design includes a patented adjustable fan bracket for front rotation and fan support, along with an interchangeable premium mesh front panel to enhance airflow. The easily removable top and side panels, complete with built-in dust filters, ensure optimal airflow. Supporting up to eleven fans, the KING 95 offers a comprehensive cooling solution. The KING 95 PRO comes with six pre-installed ARGB PWM fans, including reversed fans at the bottom and side, and a standard rear fan.

Dynamic Duo Airflow Modes

  • Elegant Glass Mode
    • Achieves efficient case cooling with side and bottom air intake, seamlessly blending function and aesthetics.
  • Turbo Mesh Mode
    • Utilizing 3-directional cooling, it efficiently draws in air from the front, side, and bottom while expelling heat through the top and rear, ensuring rapid and effective cooling.

Aesthetics & Design
Bolstering a seamless blend of aesthetics and versatility, the KING 95 stands out with a stunning 4mm curved tempered glass, providing an uninterrupted panoramic view. Thoughtful design and engineering are evident with its streamlined cable management system, ensuring clutter-free and polished interior. Adding a touch of luminance, the ARGB light strip infuses a dynamic ambiance, allowing users to customize lighting.

Hardware Compatibility
The KING 95 excels in versatility, supporting Mini-ITX to ATX motherboards and accommodating various hardware options. With capacity for up to a 360mm radiator, CPU cooling towers of 175mm height, and clearance for GPUs up to 420mm in length, it's an ideal choice for robust cooling systems. For storage, KING 95 offers ample options for HDDs and SSDs drive bays, providing abundant storage choices.

For more information Website

Purchase here

SOURCE Montech

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.