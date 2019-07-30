Montecito Brands Global Brand Ambassador Cole Robbins to Debut Surfing in Olympic Sanctioned Pan American Games Lima 2019

MONTECITO, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Montecito Brands announced today that Cole Robbins, a professional surfer of the World Tour of Professional Longboarding, is joining the Montecito Brands family as a new Global Brand Ambassador. This year, Robbins was invited to compete in the US Surfing team trials where he earned a spot as the USA longboard representative. He recently competed in the International Surfing Association (ISA) World Surfing Championships, where Robbins made the final and received a copper medal. This award earned him a spot in the Pan American Games where surfing will finally be making its debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He said, "It's an honor to be contacted by the US Olympic Committee to be the first longboard surfer in history to compete in the Pan American Games representing the United States of America in Lima Peru July 26th to August 11th."

Montecito Brands, Inc. established by the Village Cheese & Wine Store of Montecito, features premium gourmet products, coffee, olives and wine all inspired by the bravery of the first responders throughout the Thomas Fire and subsequent Debris Flow of 2018 that tragically took 23 lives. The new company's lantern logo - a beacon of hope - emanates from the Old Historic Montecito Firehouse, a building established in 1917, which sits right across the street from Village Cheese & Wine Store along East Valley Road, where Cole Robbins grew up eating sandwiches. The flame represents the Thomas Fire and the heart symbolizes recovery. The logo pays homage to the resiliency of the Montecito community, the first responders and in remembrance of the lives lost.

Patrick Braid, Founder and CEO of Montecito Brands, says, "While these gourmet products are luxury brands that live up to the quality and prestige for which Montecito is famous, customers can feel good about paying for brands that truly make a difference." That's because Montecito Brands has adopted a business model like that of Patagonia's 1% for the Planet; the difference being that their 1% of gross sales goes back to communities ravaged by natural disasters. Funds will be earmarked for the Montecito Village Recovery Fund, the company's non-profit organization. Proceeds will also be disbursed to the Foodbank and other community non-profits helping those affected by California wildfires. Additionally, coffee and other specialty products will be customized and sold to help others in places beyond Montecito that have been devastated by fire and natural disasters. One has been named 'Paradise Roast' to honor the town destroyed by the Camp Fire; another, 'Malibu Beach', as a tribute to that community disrupted by the Woolsey Fire.

Braid continued, "We are thrilled to have Robbins join the team as a new Global Brand Ambassador. His broad perspective on world cultures, and the personal effect of natural disasters give him an appreciation for the common humanity everywhere. Robbins is an ideal representative of Montecito Brands' mission."

Robbins having grown up in Montecito, stated, "I'm very grateful and excited to have received this opportunity to represent Montecito Brands, a company that supports my passion and gives back to communities struck by natural disasters. I look forward to our partnership being a great catalyst to inspire others to give back."

For additional information on Montecito Brands' coffee, wine and specialty gourmet products visit www.montecito-brands.com , www.villagecheeseandwine.com and follow @montecitobrands, @montecitowinecompany, @montecitocoffeeco, on Facebook & Instagram.

