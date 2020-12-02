Montefiore and Einstein Awarded $15 Million Federal Grant to Support the Bond between Fathers and Children

A $15 million grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services will enable University Behavioral Associates at Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine to create new programs to strengthen relationships between fathers and children who live apart. It will also fund Montefiore and Einstein's existing Supporting Healthy Relationships program for couples with kids.

"Our relationship education programs teach practical skills that can be applied to any relationship," said Scott Wetzler, Ph.D., professor and vice chair, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Montefiore and Einstein. "Unlike therapy, which focuses on longer-term behavioral changes, we concentrate on specific skills that can be learned, practiced, and mastered so people don't feel stuck or make the same mistakes – they can break the cycle."

Courses in the new Supporting Responsible Fatherhood program teach dads how to effectively co-parent and the best ways to support their children emotionally and financially. These skills are especially important during COVID-19 when families who live apart may spend less time together.

Montefiore and Einstein are also partnering with BronxWorks, a non-profit that works to improve economic and social well-being, to offer workshops that help fathers find and keep jobs. Data on family finances, relationship satisfaction, and skills learned by participants will be collected for research aiming to improve these metrics and test the value of virtual classes.

Montefiore and Einstein's Supporting Healthy Relationships will continue its 14-year run of classes that focus on healthy communication, conflict resolution, and building ­­­­­trust for couples.

"Our workshops are like date nights—they are a rare opportunity to bond with other couples over the challenges we share in our relationships," said Traci Maynigo, Psy.D., program director, Supporting Healthy Relationships and Supporting Responsible Fatherhood. "With social distancing and fewer in-person events with friends, our goal is to remind couples to, above all, value one another."

To learn more, please visit https://www.montefiore.org/supporting-healthy-relationships or call 914-268-7933.

