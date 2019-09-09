Montefiore Nyack Hospital Expands eLearning Capabilities with MedPower

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Montefiore Nyack Hospital, a leading acute care hospital located in Rockland County, NY, has selected MedPower, LLC, a leading cloud-based eLearning solution provider, to develop and deliver an all-new microlearning curriculum for Nyack's enterprise radiology picture archiving and communication system (PACS).

In an ongoing effort to improve clinical care, Nyack Hospital is expanding its use of MedPower's mobile learning management system (LMS) to include custom-designed training for their Change Healthcare Radiology PACS solution. MedPower's self-paced, mobile microlearning solution enables Nyack Hospital to more effectively train providers in their Center for Diagnostic Imaging by providing anytime, anywhere access to essential education and at-the-elbow support through custom-designed microlearning video instruction.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with one of the leading hospital networks in the Tri-State area," said Brian Haggerty, CEO of MedPower. "MedPower's flexible learning platform enables partners like Montefiore Nyack Hospital to quickly and simply expand their curriculum to support additional departments that need to train providers and staff on new systems and critical updates."

A member of the premier Montefiore Health System, Montefiore Nyack Hospital has developed a reputation for working with industry to help develop and implement state-of-the-art technology that can be used to improve patient care.

"Today's most advanced hospitals, like Nyack, face a never-ending challenge of keeping their physicians up-to-speed on new platforms, the latest upgrades and critical system updates. They can't afford to constantly pull providers into time-consuming and costly classroom training sessions. That's why so many hospitals are now using our mobile microlearning system to complement their traditional training and extend learning beyond the classroom," said Haggerty.

According to Mike Novak, VP & COO at Montefiore Nyack Hospital, "We have used other LMS's in the past and MedPower was by far the best result and experience we have had. So, when it came to PACS training, it made sense to partner with MedPower to deliver a comprehensive PACS training program that could be securely accessed by providers from both inside and outside the hospital network – giving them flexibility to learn on their own schedule."

MedPower's microlearning system is a simple and powerful learning solution that enables busy providers to complete training on their own time, from anywhere, using any device. It's a more engaging, intuitive and effective way to learn that leads to greater satisfaction and proficiency with the many systems providers are now required to use every day – freeing up valuable time that can be used to improve diagnostics and patient care.

About MedPower

MedPower, LLC is a provider of cloud-hosted, custom SaaS eLearning solutions for the Healthcare industry. The company supports hospitals, physicians and nurses by offering on-demand custom-developed microlearning training programs for Electronic Medical Records (EMR) adoption, medical ERP systems, hospital and practice workflow management, and administrative functions. Customers are able to realize cost savings and significant performance efficiencies through use of MedPower's mobile microlearning services. For more information, visit www.medpower.org.

