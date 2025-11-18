Monteloeder Botanical Nutricosmetic Clinically Supports Younger Looking Skin

Clinical study supports Eternalyoung®'s capacity to help minimize the appearance of wrinkles and support youthful, radiant, and even-toned skin

Key Takeaways:

A new clinical study demonstrates Eternalyoung®, a nutricosmetic composed of 4 botanical extract's potential to support youthful-looking skin.

Participants showed an average 23% improvement in the appearance of wrinkle depth as well as a reduction in the number of wrinkles in the forehead, enhanced skin glow, less dark sports and better skin moisturization.

Eternalyoung® supports skin health through multiple mechanisms. It reduces oxidative stress, enhances skin hydration, elasticity, collagen preservation, and protect telomeres.

MADRID, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new clinical study endorses the skin-rejuvenating, youth-preserving potential of Eternalyoung®, a nutricosmetic crafted by Monteloeder, S.L., a subsidiary of Suannutra.

This beauty from within composition is a standardized blend of four botanical extracts: pomegranate (Punica granatum), sweet orange (Citrus sinensis), desert ginseng (f. Cistanche), and gotu kola (Centella asiatica). The blend works synergistically to slow down skin ageing and enhance radiance, restoring skin hydration and elasticity.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, published last month in the Journal of Dermatology and Cosmetology enrolled 71 women between the ages of 33 and 66 showing visible signs of skin aging. Conducted at the Centro Médico Complutense in Spain, the participants were assigned either a 225mg capsule of Eternalyoung® or a placebo taken daily over a period of 12 weeks.

The results revealed that Eternalyoung® had positive impact on multiple key parameters of skin ageing. The most prominent result was a 23% reduction in forehead wrinkle volume at 12 weeks. Wrinkle-reduction efficacy was assessed using a three-dimensional scanning sensor that measures the fine skin surface details. The improvements were visible from the 4th week and amplified by week 12. There also was a reduction in the number of wrinkles in the forehead. More than 80% of the volunteers in the treatment group exhibited these positive changes; the placebo group remained largely unchanged.

Fewer wrinkles, more glow

Eternalyoung® was associated with improved skin radiance on the forehead by 20%. These improvements were more pronounced among participants with greater visible skin impairment at onset. Skin pigmentation showed a notable reduction among the Eternalyoung® group as expressed by a 14% drop in melanin index. Participants experienced a visible improvement in skin tone and brightness around the forehead, upper cheeks, and around the eyes over the 12 weeks.

This study also assessed skin barrier function. Specifically, Eternalyoung® users experienced better skin moisture retention, particularly among those who joined the clinical trial with higher levels of trans-epidermal water loss.

"This study indicates that daily supplementation with Eternalyoung® is associated with notable and clinically observed improvements in the key aspects of skin aging," reports Nuria Caturla, PhD, Chief R&D Officer for Monteloeder. "We witnessed its ability to help improve the appearance of smoother skin, more even tone, enhanced radiance and moisturization, especially in subgroups with a compromised skin barrier. These findings further support the antiaging efficacy of the formulation building on existing evidence."

A previous study on human dermal fibroblasts revealed the mechanisms through which Eternalyoung® may help counteract skin aging. Laboratory analysis showed that it may help reduce AGE (advanced glycation end products) accumulation and support fibroblast activity. This helps strengthen the skin, increases its firmness, helps protect skin cells from oxidative stress, supports a balanced melanin process, and contributes to telomere integrity.

Widely recognized as a crucial biomarker of ageing, telomeres are DNA sequences that shield chromosomes as cells divide. Telomeres typically shorten with time, signaling cell decline and ageing. This negatively impacts the skin's natural self-regenerative potential, leading to a reduction in collagen and elastin fibers. Under the microscope, Eternalyoung® was shown to reduce telomere shortening by activating telomerase activity.

The science behind Eternalyoung®

This study serves as a follow-up to the encouraging results obtained in a clinical trial conducted in 2023. In that study, subjects experienced various skin condition improvements, including hydration, mitigation of trans-epidermal water loss, improved elasticity, reduction in crow's feet wrinkles, and improvement in skin thickness. The present study extends those findings to a different facial region, the forehead, which is one of the most expressive areas of the face and highly susceptible to wrinkle formation, even at a relatively young age.

"Eternalyoung® supports skin vitality by acting on cellular mechanisms associated with visible ageing," notes Caturla. "This composition brings together four botanicals that work in unison to provide multipath way holistic skin benefits. It exerts a positive impact on such factors as oxidative stress, skin hydration, elasticity, collagen preservation, and telomere protection. These effects may contribute to a smoother, brighter, and more even-toned appearance. It also restores skin barrier balance and moisture in dry or stressed skin."

The link between nutrition and skin health has been gaining increasing traction over the last decade. Beyond collagen, food supplements containing diverse sources of phenolic compounds are considered an effective way to prevent and reduce the signs of skin aging naturally. Eternalyoung® is characterized by a minimum content of 2.5% verbascoside, 12.5% hesperidin, 3% punicalagins, and 7% asiaticosides, as verified by HPLC-DAD analysis. This botanical composition aligns with scientific reviews and clinical research that confirm the efficacy of oral supplements containing antioxidants, polyphenols, flavonoids, terpenoids, and carotenoids in promoting skin rejuvenation and photoprotection.

Eternalyoung® in a gummy

In the supplement market, the company successfully introduced its signature beauty formula formatted into a delectable gummy matrix. Two vegan pectin-based gummies deliver the recommended daily 225mg dose.

"Eternalyoung was purposefully developed to offer a science-backed natural route to skin health," concludes Mariana Ortega-Rufino, MS, Science Marketing Manager of SUANNUTRA. "It is a versatile formula designed to support multiple aspects of skin health. Young consumers looking to maintain their youthful appearance, or mature consumers searching for a solution to aging skin can benefit from incorporating Eternalyoung into their skincare routine."

