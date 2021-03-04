Montem confirms Tier 1 Hard Coking Coal at Chinook Vicary

Large diameter core samples, obtained from Montem's exploration drilling at Chinook Vicary in late 2020, have been analysed, with coal quality and carbonization results confirming the occurrence of high quality low volatile Hard Coking Coal (HCC) at Chinook Vicary. Montem completed drilling at Chinook Vicary inside the conceptual open-cut pit shell areas designed during the Chinook Project Scoping Study released in February 2021. These drilling and coal quality results will now be used to complete an update of the JORC Resource Estimate for Chinook Vicary, expected in Q2 2021.

Montem Managing Director and CEO, Peter Doyle said:

"We are excited the Chinook Vicary coal quality results confirm Tier 1 Hard Coking Coal. The historical Vicary mine sold 100% of its product to Japanese steel makers in the 1970's. When we met with these same steel making companies in Tokyo, they remarked on the exceptional quality of the coal from Vicary and showed us the product specification from the old mine. So, we always knew there was potential for high quality coal at Chinook, and we are really pleased to confirm this with the current drilling. To get CSR's over 70 for a low-volatile Hard Coking Coal, puts Vicary firmly in the top bracket of Hard Coking Coal available on the global market."

"The washability results from Seam 2 and Seam 4 are impressive, with simulated plant yields around 75%. Seam 4 in the area drilled was over 15m thick, and accounts for approximately 45% of the total Resource in the Scoping Study Vicary pits. With these results, and the Scoping Study mine plan, the potential for a high quality, low cost, Tier 1 Hard Coking Coal mine is now confirmed."

"The next step, later this year, is to drill out the remaining areas included in the Scoping Study mine plan, and progress to a Pre-Feasibility Study. As the entire Chinook Project lies within Alberta Coal Policy Category 4 lands, we will continue exploration and mine planning. We are excited by Chinook and look forward to the next phase of development."

