MONTENEGRO'S ONE CHOOSES KALIX AND OSIX FROM ELISA POLYSTAR TO SUPPORT SERVICE ASSURANCE AND TRANSFORMATION TO 5G

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elisa Polystar, a world-leading pioneer in network automation, service assurance and analytics solutions, announced today that its KALIX and OSIX service assurance solutions have been chosen by One Crna Gora D.O.O. (formerly Telenor Montenegro and, since 2021, part of Hungary's 4iG PLC) to provide insights derived from its mobile networks, ready for the transformation to 5G.

One Crna Gora (One) operates an award-winning network, having been judged 'Best in Test' in independent evaluations by benchmarking specialist UMLAUT (part of Accenture) in 2020 and 2021. The high-quality 4G network, which reaches more than 98% of the population, depends on effective service assurance to ensure consistent performance, and the combination of KALIX and OSIX will help to ensure that One maintains and improves its outstanding results.

The new deployment is part of One's preparation for the deployment of 5G. KALIX and OSIX provide a new, unified assurance solution that spans all deployed networks – 4G, 3G and 2G – and which can easily extend to the planned 5G infrastructure and service portfolio.

"We needed a solution that is ready to evolve with our network and operations," says Branko Mitrovic, CEO of One, about the agreement. "With a major transformation coming, we did not want to create new silos, but rather to enable a unified approach to service assurance, securing insights from all networks at the same time. KALIX and OSIX provide the ideal solution," he adds.

One selected the highly flexible KALIX solution for its standard Network Analysis and Roaming portals, as well as its data export functions, which mean that network data can be shared with other systems to support a wide range of other business processes. OSIX, meanwhile, provides real-time statistics that enable greater agility and accelerated operational performance.

"We are thrilled to be supporting One and 4iG in their ambitious goals for enhanced customer satisfaction," says Ali El Beyaly, VP Sales, EMEA at Elisa Polystar. "The insights that our solutions offer will help One focus on the most important issues impacting their customers. Additionally, we trust that the joint focus of Elisa Polystar and 4iG Group on digital innovation and transformation will enable optimised operation as well as ensuring the best end customer experience."

KALIX and OSIX are proven in leading mobile network operators globally and support cloud-native service assurance and monitoring for all networks and in multi-vendor environments. They deliver full, 360° views, unlocking end-to-end insights into the customer experience, enabling operators to prepare for the next phase of 5G rollout and beyond, as they seek to monetise these investments and introduce new services for consumers, IoT and B2B partners.

Elisa Polystar's service assurance and monitoring portfolio is fully integrated with our automation solutions, bringing together assurance and automation – developed by an operator, for operators.

ABOUT ONE

One is a mobile operator in Montenegro, which was the first greenfield investment in the country, has operated for more than 25 years. The company had sales of €51 million in 2021 that went together with 357,701 subscribers, making it the number One mobile operator in Montenegro. One has a significant in-house infrastructure, providing high-quality mobile service with 436 base stations. The company's main revenue – about 67% – is generated by residential and business subscribers. The company has a population-based 4G coverage over 98%. Two times in a row (2022, 2021) the company won the "BEST IN TEST" award for its independent and comparative measurement of the quality of mobile networks in Montenegro, conducted by UMLAUT, an international technology consulting and benchmarking company. One became the best mobile operator in terms of overall performance and mobile internet coverage. One Crna Gora is part of the international infocommunications company, 4iG Group. Website: www.1.me/

ABOUT ELISA POLYSTAR

Elisa Polystar, part of Elisa Group, is an innovative provider of cloud-native automation and analytics solutions. Our products help communication service providers (CSPs) to reduce both OPEX and CAPEX costs, while enhancing customer experiences. Our portfolio – proven with hundreds of CSPs globally – integrates AI-driven analytics with automation. It unlocks the benefits of closed-loop network operations and optimisation delivering self-driving networks. Our solutions are compatible with any network, as well as any service, including IoT and 5G network slicing. With our background as an international business of Finland's largest CSP, Elisa Polystar's solutions are tested in live networks, and with the unique needs of operators in mind: by an operator, for operators. Website: www.elisapolystar.com

