MONTERA INFRASTRUCTURE SUPPORTS GOVERNOR ABBOTT'S STANDARDS FOR RESPONSIBLE DATA CENTER GROWTH IN TEXAS

Company affirms commitment to transparency, responsible resource planning and long-term protections for Texas communities and ratepayers

HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montera Infrastructure, an engineering-led developer, owner and operator of hyperscale data centers, today affirmed its support for Texas Governor Greg Abbott's call for clear standards and greater transparency around data center development in the state.

In a letter to Governor Abbott, Montera Founder and CEO Eanna Murphy confirmed the company's commitment to meeting the standards outlined by the Governor, including transparency around power use, water consumption and community impact. Montera will provide the disclosures required through the state's review process and supports annual reporting of electricity and water use to the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

"Texas has an opportunity to lead the nation in responsible data center growth while strengthening its position as a leading technology hub," said Murphy. "That growth must strengthen grid reliability, protect ratepayers and earn the trust of Texas communities. Montera is committed to being part of that outcome and to building projects Texans can stand behind."

Montera's approach to responsible infrastructure begins at the design stage. Its data centers use closed-loop water systems to minimize the use of local water supplies for cooling, while site designs incorporate setbacks and noise mitigation measures to protect neighboring communities. Montera also funds the full cost of its own interconnection agreements so its developments do not add those costs to residential utility bills.

These commitments reflect Montera's broader owner-operator approach: taking responsibility for infrastructure from site selection and power strategy through development and long-term operations. Responsible power and resource planning, community partnerships and lifecycle accountability are integral to how the company develops hyperscale infrastructure.

Montera also supports the PUCT and ERCOT moving swiftly through the review process to distinguish committed, development-ready projects from speculative proposals.

"We welcome rigorous and transparent standards," Murphy added. "Responsible development requires certainty for communities, utilities, customers and developers. Our commitments around power, water and community impact are built into our projects from the start."

Montera welcomes the opportunity to provide an early, complete submission as the review progresses and to demonstrate responsible data center development in practice.

Montera is backed by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $87 billion of assets under management. Montera's leadership team is comprised of industry leaders with extensive experience at leading data center operators and hyperscale companies, including Google, Oracle, Equinix and Yondr. Together, they have delivered 8+ GW of data center facilities to market.

About Montera Infrastructure

Founder-led and backed by Stonepeak, Montera is charting the new frontier of digital infrastructure, driven by a future-focused vision: to build and lease space in hyperscale data centers essential for tomorrow's technology. Our team brings decades of experience in infrastructure development and operations, focusing on accelerating growth and setting new benchmarks for performance and reliability in North America. For more information, please visit www.montera.com.

SOURCE Montera