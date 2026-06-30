MONTERA NAMES CHRIS KLEM TO WORLD-CLASS LEADERSHIP TEAM

Klem has two decades of success driving multi-billion-dollar growth for companies in the digital infrastructure industry

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montera Infrastructure, which is scaling the next generation of digital infrastructure, has named Chris Klem as its Senior Vice President of Business Development and Hyperscale Accounts. In this role, he will help drive Montera's growth by leading its commercial strategy, market expansion, and leasing initiatives with hyperscale companies and other customers seeking large-scale digital infrastructure. Montera develops and operates turnkey, build-to-suit data centers to support the rapid growth of cloud computing and AI inferencing workloads for hyperscale customers across North America.

Chris Klem, SVP of Business Development & Hyperscale Accounts

Klem has 20 years of experience driving rapid revenue growth for companies in the digital infrastructure industry. He joins Montera from Intersect, where he served as Head of Data Centers, Business Development & Strategy. In that role, he drove Intersect's go-to-market and leasing strategy for a multi-gigawatt data center portfolio co-sited with renewable energy. The company's growth resulted in its acquisition by Alphabet this year. Prior to Intersect, Klem accelerated revenue and growth for Crane Data Centers and T5 Data Centers.

"Chris has a truly unique set of skills in our industry which will make him a tremendous asset not only to Montera but to our customers. He is fluent in design, engineering, delivery and complex contractual processes – all of which enable our customers to accelerate their data center projects," said Eanna Murphy, Founder and CEO. "His expertise and strong relationships with hyperscale and enterprise customers make him an ideal person to lead business development for Montera."

"I am incredibly excited to join Montera's team of industry experts to build on the strong foundation and support our mission to empower our partners with dependable large-scale infrastructure," said Chris Klem. "The team's deep sector expertise, coupled with Stonepeak as a strategic capital partner, perfectly positions Montera to capture and support the digital infrastructure industry's explosive growth across North America."

Montera is backed by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $87 billion of assets under management. Montera's leadership team is comprised of industry leaders with extensive experience at leading data center operators and hyperscale companies, including Google, Oracle, Equinix and Yondr. Together, they have delivered 8+ GW of data center facilities to market.

About Montera Infrastructure:

Founder-led and backed by Stonepeak, Montera is charting the new frontier of digital infrastructure, driven by a future-focused vision: to build and lease space in hyperscale data centers essential for tomorrow's technology. Our team brings decades of experience in infrastructure development and operations, focusing on accelerating growth and setting new benchmarks for performance and reliability in North America. For more information, please visit www.montera.com.

SOURCE Montera