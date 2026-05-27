Montera Infrastructure Promotes Tricia Arneson to Chief Operating Officer

Infrastructure leader whose career spans Google, Disney, Yondr, and Exxon Mobil steps into expanded role to drive operational excellence across North America's next-generation data center platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montera Infrastructure, the founder-led, Stonepeak backed company developing the next generation of hyperscale digital infrastructure across North America, today announced the promotion of Tricia Arneson to Chief Operating Officer (COO). The appointment comes as Montera enters its next phase of growth, including preconstruction, leasing, and delivery of hyperscale data center campuses across North America.

Tricia Arneson, COO

Arneson brings more than two decades of experience across hyperscale digital infrastructure, large-scale development, and operations and will help lead Montera as it continues to expand.

Montera Infrastructure develops and operates turnkey, build-to-suit data center campuses, purpose-built to support AI and Cloud workloads. Collectively, Montera's leadership team brings experience delivering more than 8 GW of data center capacity to market, with Arneson playing a major role through leadership positions at Yondr and Google.

"Tricia is exactly the leader Montera needs as we move to scale our operations," said Eanna Murphy, Founder & CEO of Montera Infrastructure. "I worked closely with Tricia at Google & Yondr, where she demonstrated a strong ability to align operational strategy with business goals in ways that enabled us to scale quickly and successfully. As a founding executive of Montera, she has already made a huge contribution to the company's operational development as VP of Business Operations, and her leadership will be instrumental as we advance into the next phase of execution and delivery."

"From the beginning, Montera has been built on the belief that the next generation of AI and cloud computing would require a new approach to digital infrastructure delivery," said Arneson. "I believed in our Montera platform from the beginning because of the strength of the founding team, the depth of hyperscale operational expertise, and Stonepeak's confidence in both our team and long-term vision. Together, we have built the foundation for the company's next phase of execution and growth across North America, and I'm excited to help lead the company."

Backed by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm with over $88 billion in infrastructure and real assets under management, Montera is uniquely positioned to capitalize on surging demand from the world's leading hyperscale cloud and AI companies.

About Montera Infrastructure

Founder-led and backed by Stonepeak, Montera is charting the new frontier of digital infrastructure, driven by a future-focused vision: to build and lease space in hyperscale data centers essential for tomorrow's technology. Our team brings decades of experience in infrastructure development and operations, focusing on accelerating growth and setting new benchmarks for performance and reliability in North America. For more information, please visit www.montera.com.

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SOURCE Montera