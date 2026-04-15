MONTERA NAMES ASHLEY CODD (MICHALOVSKY) AS CFO

Montera expands world-class executive team with Codd, who brings two decades of experience as a financial leader at Iron Mountain and P&G

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montera Infrastructure, which is scaling the next generation of digital infrastructure, has appointed Ashley Codd (Michalovsky) as its CFO. In this role, Codd will lead Montera's financial strategy, capital planning, and risk management, ensuring the company has the fiscal foundation to deliver strategically located, rapidly deployable hyperscale data center solutions.

Ashley Codd, CFO of Montera

Prior to joining Montera, Codd held a leadership role at Iron Mountain for nearly a decade. Her most recent role was as the operating CFO for Iron Mountain's fastest-growing segments— Data Centers and Asset Lifecycle Management—driving both toward the $1B revenue milestone and gaining deep expertise in the digital infrastructure ecosystem. Prior to that, Codd led a comprehensive finance transformation at Iron Mountain and served as Chief of Staff to the CFO. She began her career at Procter & Gamble, where her responsibilities included managing vast portfolios and scaling two brands into $1B global entities.

"Ashley has had a transformative impact in every role in her career, and she is one of the most respected financial executives in the data center industry," said Eanna Murphy, Founder and CEO. "She has successfully architected and led the growth of four business units or brands to the billion-dollar revenue mark. And she has done amazing work that enables the delivery of capital-intensive data center projects at scale. Her financial leadership will be invaluable in driving Montera's growth."

"I am thrilled to join the incredible leadership team at Montera and work alongside great people like Eanna Murphy, Tricia Arneson, Craig Pennington and Joe Walsh. They have a powerful vision for the future of digital infrastructure, and that is made even stronger by the global expertise of Stonepeak," said Ashley Codd. "Together, we will achieve Montera's mission."

Montera is backed by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with over $84 billion of assets under management. Montera's leadership team is comprised of industry leaders with extensive experience at leading data center operators and hyperscale companies, including Google, Oracle, Equinix and Yondr. Together, they have delivered 8+ GW of data center facilities to market.

About Montera Infrastructure

Founder-led and backed by Stonepeak, Montera is charting the new frontier of digital infrastructure, driven by a future-focused vision: to build and lease space in hyperscale data centers essential for tomorrow's technology. Our team brings decades of experience in infrastructure development and operations, focusing on accelerating growth and setting new benchmarks for performance and reliability in North America. For more information, please visit www.montera.com.

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SOURCE Montera