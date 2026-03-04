Monterey Bay Herb Co. Acquires NP Nutra, Expanding Leadership in Nutraceutical Ingredients

WATSONVILLE, Calif. and CARSON, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monterey Bay Herb Co. ("MBHC"), a leading supplier of herbs, botanicals, teas, and specialty plant-based ingredients, today announced the acquisition of NP Nutra, a premier supplier of specialty nutraceutical ingredients and botanical extracts.

The acquisition significantly expands MBHC's capabilities In nutraceuticals, adding a broad range of specialty and extract-based SKUs and deepening sourcing expertise across high-growth categories including superfruits, supergreens. and proprietary blends. The combined company will offer more than 1,000 products across herbs, botanicals, and extracts, serving customers across nutraceuticals, food and beverage, health and beauty, and pet nutrition.

"This is a highly strategic combination," said Shane Durkee, CEO of Monterey Bay Herb Co. "NP Nutra strengthens our ability to serve nutraceutical customers with broader formats, deeper technical expertise, and a one-stop sourcing solution-while maintaining the quality, flexibility, and service our customers expect."

NP Nutra will continue operating from its Carson, California facility, and customers will experience no disruption to service. Over time, the combined organization will benefit from expanded processing capabilities, enhanced quality systems, and a broader commercial footprint.

The acquisition advances MBHC's long-term strategy to become a leading strategic partner to the nutraceutical industry, with differentiated offerings across sourcing, formulation support, and flexible pack sizes.

About Monterey Bay Herb Co.

Founded in 1997 and based in Watsonville, California, Monterey Bay Herb Co. is a leading provider of bulk, wholesale, and retail herbs. botanicals, teas, and specialty plant­based Ingredients, serving customers across the natural products Industry. To learn more, visit at our website at www.herbco.com.

About NP Nutra

Founded in 1998 and based In Carson, California, NP Nutra is a leading supplier of specialty nutraceutical ingredients and botanical extracts sourced from high-quality producers around the world.

