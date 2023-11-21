Monterey Bay Inn Announces Travel with Taste Dining Package

MONTEREY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannery Row's waterfront Monterey Bay Inn announces the Travel with Taste Dining Package. This package includes accommodation for two at the popular, contemporary-style hotel and a $100 gift certificate to dine at Cannery Row's world-famous Sardine Factory. Guestroom rates start at $251.00 on select dates; the Travel with Taste Dining Package is based on space available. 

Ocean Harbor View Guestroom at Monterey Bay Inn
The Sardine Factory Restaurant on Cannery Row is the Monterey Peninsula's iconic destination for fine dining and special occasions. The world-famous Sardine Factory features delectable creations of fresh, sustainable seafood and USDA Prime and aged beef; winner of the AAA Four Diamond Award and the Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence and voted Best Restaurant in Monterey by readers of The Monterey Herald, and the Monterey County Weekly. The Lounge's live entertainment and affordable menu are a casual alternative to their other dining rooms. 

The 49-room Monterey Bay Inn on historic Cannery Row is located at the quiet end of Cannery Row adjacent to San Carlos Beach. And ideal location for adventure seekers and romantics alike, Monterey Bay Inn is near the Coast Guard Pier, Cannery Row Shopping, and Monterey Bay Aquarium. Guestrooms have balconies with outdoor furniture to enjoy a sweeping view of Monterey Bay; amenities include a rooftop hot tub, easy access to the beach, and a complimentary continental breakfast.

Monterey Bay at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940, www.montereybayinn.com.

For reservations, call 1-800-424-6242 or visit [email protected].

