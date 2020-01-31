Monterey Bay Inn Offers Winter Special Discount

The 49-room Monterey Bay Inn is located on historic Cannery Row adjacent San Carlos Beach, near the Coast Guard Pier, Cannery Row Shopping and Monterey Bay Aquarium. The stylish, eco-friendly guestrooms features sweeping views of Monterey Bay and balconies with outdoor furniture so guests can relax and enjoy the scenery. A rooftop hot tub overlooks the Bay and easy access to the beach. Free continental breakfast is served. Monterey Bay Inn is perfect for family getaways, romantic escapes and offers a peaceful place to relax and find your own adventure.