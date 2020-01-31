Monterey Bay Inn Offers Winter Special Discount
--Beat the Winter Blues With A Trip to Monterey--
MONTEREY, Calif., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway weekend or planning ahead for Spring Break, travelers who book before February 23, 2020 receive 20% discount on spectacular ocean view guestrooms. The Winter Special is available through March 31, 2020 and may not be combined with a package. For reservations, visit: www.montereybayinn.com or call (800) 424-6242.
The 49-room Monterey Bay Inn is located on historic Cannery Row adjacent San Carlos Beach, near the Coast Guard Pier, Cannery Row Shopping and Monterey Bay Aquarium. The stylish, eco-friendly guestrooms features sweeping views of Monterey Bay and balconies with outdoor furniture so guests can relax and enjoy the scenery. A rooftop hot tub overlooks the Bay and easy access to the beach. Free continental breakfast is served. Monterey Bay Inn is perfect for family getaways, romantic escapes and offers a peaceful place to relax and find your own adventure.
Monterey Bay Inn
242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940
Phone: 831-373-6242
Fax: 831-655-8174
Email: reservations@innsofmonterey.com
https://www.montereybayinn.com/
