Monterey Bay Whale Watching Hotel Packages

--July through Labor Day is a prime whale-watching season--

MONTEREY, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Few things are as thrilling as spotting the Earth's largest mammal at the ocean's surface. Families, couples, and friends can go on this exciting adventure and take advantage of Monterey Bay Inn's famous Whale Watching Package, including deluxe accommodations, continental breakfast, and the boat tour.

Breached Humpback Whale

Monterey Bay is one of the nation's top places for whale-watching and viewing abundant marine mammals and seabirds. Guests will cruise the waters of Monterey Bay to encounter majestic grey, blue, and humpback whales, orcas, playful dolphins, sea otters, and sea lions. The 3-hour tour is fully narrated by a seasoned marine biologist who shares information about the whales, their habitat, mating rituals, and migration paths. This whale-watching trip is educationally oriented, so the biologist will happily answer quests. Guests capture an up-close view while whales migrate and fee just offshore.

Monterey Bay Whale Watch provides trips and departs from Monterey's Fisherman's Wharf #1. Arrive at departure location 1/2 hour before board time. A 24-hour cancellation is required.

The 49-room Monterey Bay Inn on historic Cannery Row is adjacent to San Carlos Beach, near the Coast Guard Pier, Cannery Row Shopping, and Monterey Bay Aquarium. Guestrooms have balconies with outdoor furniture to enjoy a sweeping view of Monterey Bay; amenities include a rooftop hot tub, easy access to the beach, and a complimentary continental breakfast. Monterey Bay Inn is perfect for family getaways and romantic escapes—Monterey Bay Inn at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940, www.montereybayinn.com.

For reservations, call 1-800-424-6242 or visit [email protected].

SOURCE Monterey Bay Inn