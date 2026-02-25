Monterey County Bank Unveils New Brand Identity

MONTEREY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monterey County Bank (MCB), a pillar of the local financial landscape since 1977, announced the launch of its new logo and brand identity today. The refresh comes under the guidance of new leadership and serves as a visual testament to the bank's mission: Strong Foundations, Personal Connections.

As the banking industry faces a wave of national mergers and consolidations, MCB positions itself as the stable, independent alternative for Monterey County residents and business owners.

"Our new look is much more than just a logo change; it represents the new Monterey County Bank, our commitment to all of Monterey County, and the energy our team has brought to serving our community," said Bill Wilson, President and CEO of Monterey County Bank. "MCB is on a growth trajectory while proudly continuing the personal touch that has defined us for nearly 50 years. We are here to provide the reliability our community deserves."

The Bank will introduce a refreshed digital presence and a new website built for speed and simplicity. These visual changes pave the way for a deeper technological transformation, including a reimagined mobile app designed to make financial management effortless. By implementing new digital channels, MCB is ensuring that local families and businesses enjoy the convenience of global banking standards without losing the personalized care of a community institution.

While these advancements offer a more streamlined experience, the Bank's dedication to its community remains the constant. Customers can expect the same dedicated Relationship Managers and personalized service they have trusted for decades, now backed by a modernized vision for community banking.

By marrying nearly five decades of experience with a forward-thinking strategy, Monterey County Bank is strengthening the foundations that will support our community for decades to come.

About Monterey County Bank

Established in 1977, Monterey County Bank (MCB) is the longest-standing independent bank headquartered in Monterey County, California. From the beginning, MCB has been dedicated to supporting the regional economy through tailored small business and commercial banking services.

Over the years, the Bank has grown steadily, maintaining a strong presence in Monterey, Carmel, Pacific Grove, Salinas, and greater Monterey County. In late 2024, MCB launched a comprehensive modernization initiative—introducing new leadership and investing in advanced technology to enhance customer service and expand its capabilities. This transformation marks a new chapter in the Bank's history, building on decades of experience while embracing innovation to better serve the community.

MEDIA CONTACT

Bill Wilson, President & CEO

Monterey County Bank

[email protected]

SOURCE Monterey County Bank