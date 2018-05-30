Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau Announces Launch Of Sustainable Moments Collective

The Sustainable Moments Collective began this spring as an outgrowth of the MCCVB's destination-wide initiative - Sustainable Moments. The program initially launched in 2015 as a responsible tourism initiative with a focus on conservation, safety and convenience. Sustainable Moments was designed to educate travelers on how to make the most of every moment in Monterey County, while at the same time traveling responsibly.

"Ultimately, responsible tourism is about balance and preserving our incredible destination. Balance between growing the tourism economy and enhancing the quality of life for our residents," said Tammy Blount-Canavan, President and CEO of the MCCVB. "The Sustainable Moments Collective is a group of like-minded organizations who are on mission together to maintain and promote a sustainable destination. It is our responsibility as leaders in the community to strike this balance."

The Collective is comprised of organizations that have already begun to pave the way towards a more sustainable future including the Monterey Regional Waste Management District, Monterey Regional Stormwater Management Program, Monterey Peninsula Water Management District, Monterey-Salinas Transit, City of Monterey and Communities for Sustainable Monterey County. The Monterey Bay Aquarium has been a long-time global leader in sustainable practices and tackling issues that affect the health of our ocean.

"Monterey County is an environmental leader. From removing single-use plastic bags and straws, converting to fossil-free energy, conserving and recycling water, composting food scraps and providing a free trolley to mitigate traffic, our local government agencies and hospitality partners are providing visitors the experience they expect when visiting the Aquarium and Monterey Bay," said Barbara Meister, Public Affairs Director at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. "Using Sustainable Moments as an umbrella to provide a unified message for our visitors throughout the destination will increase the likelihood of conservation action both during their visit and when they return home."

As the busy summer season approaches, the MCCVB is also launching a targeted advertising campaign and creating content focused on educating and encouraging current, future and prospective visitors to the destination on how to be more responsible and sustainable travelers. The campaign will run in local media outlets as well as drive markets including the Bay Area. The organization will also be creating informational collateral such as table tents and menu inserts that will be available to local hotels, restaurants, attractions and shops during the summer travel season.

"We need to make sure that visitors are equipped with the information they need to leave the destination just as pristine and beautiful as they found it for future visitors and those who call Monterey County home," said Blount-Canavan.

As part of the Collective's efforts, the MCCVB has introduced a Sustainable Moments Showcase on its website that features local businesses whose sustainable practices and efforts help make Monterey County an incredible place to live and visit. To learn more, please visit SeeMonterey.com/sustainable.

