Monterey County Showcases a Wide Spectrum of Wellness Experiences for Summer 2026

Monterey County's 12 California "cool" communities give visitors the freedom to unplug, recharge and reinvigorate the spirit, defining wellness on their own terms.

MONTEREY, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the modern traveler is increasingly interested in exploring many aspects of wellness, Monterey County offers a high-contrast environment for both hyper-long restorative journeys and "snack-sized" escapes. In this landscape, wellness is not a singular pursuit, but a culmination of experiences rooted in the region's identity as a travel haven. Stretching across a rugged expanse of the Central Coast, Monterey County serves as a natural sanctuary where deep-sea canyons meet fertile, fog-swept valleys.

Wellness is not a singular pursuit, but a culmination of experiences rooted in Monterey County’s identity as a travel haven.

"Wellness can mean something different for everyone, and Monterey County gives visitors the freedom to define it for themselves," says Rob O'Keefe, President & CEO of See Monterey. "Our comfortable summer weather, natural beauty and set-your-own-pace experiences create the kind of environment where you can unplug, recharge and truly be present. Here, time is yours again, and disconnecting from the noise comes naturally."

Big Sur: Soft Adventure and Elemental Luxury

In Big Sur, luxury has evolved into an elemental form that prioritizes participation over passive indulgence. At Alila Ventana Big Sur, a property-wide evolution has introduced "soft adventure" through the Alila Experiences program, featuring moving meditations like archery beneath ancient redwoods, immersive beekeeping and wildcrafting in the wilderness. Nearby, the legendary Esalen Institute remains a sanctuary for deep self-discovery, while Post Ranch Inn prepares to debut its reimagined spa this summer. Whether browsing the shelves of the Henry Miller Memorial Library or seeking the deliberate silence of a forest bath, Big Sur continues to be the ultimate destination for those seeking a skill-driven connection to the landscape.

Carmel-by-the-Sea: Intentional Stays on the Coast

From the meditative rhythm of the ocean to curated culinary journeys, Carmel-by-the-Sea's boutique hotels offer restorative escapes that prioritize balance and ease. Guests at the Carmel Beach Hotel benefit from an unparalleled proximity to the shoreline, where the restorative power of crashing waves provides an immediate sensory reset. At L'Auberge Carmel, wellness can be experienced through a Michelin-starred lens. Celebrate seasonal, locally sourced ingredients and fuel your body with nutrients alongside exquisite wines or delicious zero-proof libations. Even furry travel companions are included in the holistic experience at the famed Cypress Inn, which champions the therapeutic, stress-reducing joy of exploring the coast alongside your beloved pet.

Carmel Valley: Thermal Resets and Holistic Rituals

In the sun-drenched Carmel Valley, wellness is defined by a deep immersion in the flora and fauna of the region. Bernardus Lodge & Spa offers a "deep sleep" upgrade and tarot readings for the spiritually curious, while the nearby Refuge provides a world-class thermal cycle that is both accessible and transformative. The Valley's healing spirit is further reflected in sound baths at Holman Ranch and the rejuvenating lavender and honey-based treatments throughout the area. Carmel Valley Ranch also unveils a wellness-led transformation, featuring the reimagined Spa Aiyana and a redesigned lobby, inviting guests to slow down, reconnect and immerse themselves in nature-driven, sensory experiences across the resort's 500-acre estate.

Marina: The Analog Reset

Marina offers a high-contrast wellness experience that ranges from the tranquil shores of Sanctuary Beach Resort to the adrenaline-fueled release of skydiving. As part of the resort's "Disconnect to Reconnect" philosophy, Sanctuary Beach Resort recently debuted "The Analog Summer Series," a curated season of screen-free, sensory-led programming rooted in movement, creativity, community and coastal restoration. Community-led movement thrives here, with Monterey Bay Moves hosting plaza-based classes that bring neighbors together in the open air.

Monterey: The Recovery Retreat

Monterey's wellness experiences are rooted in restoration, pairing the calming influence of Monterey Bay with innovative recovery treatments and mindful hospitality. Monterey Beach Hotel's complimentary Reset Lab features a sauna and cold plunge circuit designed to boost circulation, ease muscle tension and enhance mental clarity, while InterContinental The Clement Monterey offers complimentary chair massages for guests every Friday and Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. At LEED Gold-certified Portola Hotel & Spa, the "Mindful Stay" room package encourages guests to slow down and reconnect with coastal-inspired accommodations, a mindfulness journal, fresh juices and access to the pool, Jacuzzi and fitness center. Perched above the Pacific, Vista Blue Spa at Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa combines restorative treatments with panoramic Monterey Bay views from their sundeck, creating a serene setting for relaxation and renewal.

Moss Landing: Wildlife Meditation on the Water

Wellness in Moss Landing is found in the quiet observation of Monterey Bay's most charismatic residents. Kayaking through the Elkhorn Slough offers a form of "wildlife meditation," where spotting otters and harbor seals requires a level of presence and stillness rarely found in modern life. The Power Plant Coffee is a unique social anchor, housing a coffee shop and wine bar that serves as a gathering place for bird watchers and photographers. It is a destination for the "unplugged" traveler, where the rhythm of the tides and the flight of a pelican dictate the itinerary.

Pebble Beach: Circadian Rhythms and Coastal Biking

In Pebble Beach, wellness is dictated by the natural rhythms of the coastline and the precision of the game. Beyond the world-class golf, the 17-Mile Drive offers a calming, scenic corridor for cyclists to engage in a meditative ride through cypress groves and ocean bluffs. For those staying at Casa Palmero, restoration is built into the room itself, with curated wellness minibars designed to support recovery. At The Spa at Pebble Beach, summer wellness draws inspiration from the surrounding coastline through ocean-inspired treatments, indigenous healing traditions, sound baths and restorative rituals designed to reconnect guests with nature. As days conclude, the legendary sunsets serve as a vital circadian reset, providing a quiet, visual bookend to a day spent in nature.

Pacific Grove: The Ritual of the Dawn

As the only point in the County to witness the sunrise over the water, Pacific Grove offers a unique ritual for the early riser. Lovers Point Beach serves as the spiritual heart of the community, where the Healing Collaborative provides esoteric offerings like Reiki and chord-cutting ceremonies. The city's wellness culture is further bolstered by public movement classes offered through Monterey Bay Moves, which has partnered with Kimpton Mirador Pacific Grove, inviting both locals and visitors to find their flow. It is a town built for the "slow travel" enthusiast, where boutique shopping at the Vague Collection and sunrise meditations define the pace of life.

Salinas: The Energy and Soul of the Salad Bowl

Salinas offers a wellness narrative that honors its status as the "Salad Bowl of the World" through intentional, community-driven spaces. Nourishment remains the city's primary gift, with Gold Leaf Tea and Windmill Market providing fresh, functional fuel for the body. By leaning into its agricultural roots at places like The Farm, visitors are reminded that true wellness begins with how we nourish ourselves and our community. Salinas also recognizes that wellness can come from pursuing passions, and few experiences are as invigorating as spending a day at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where the energy of world-class motorsports, wide-open landscapes and shared moments of exhilaration can reinvigorate the spirit.

Salinas Valley: The Social Vitality of the Vines

Known for its agricultural heritage, Salinas Valley, including Soledad and King City, offers a wellness experience rooted in social connection and the earth's bounty. The region's wineries, including Rustique Wines and Crū Winery, serve as modern "third spaces" where community and conversation flow as freely as the premium varietals. Beyond the tasting rooms, visitors can find cognitive clarity through bird watching at Pinnacles National Park or by sampling high-polyphenol olive oils at 43 Ranch. For a nutritional reset, local favorites like Chely's Cafe provide fresh, functional juices and produce harvested from the very soil that defines the Valley.

Sand City: The Art of Adrenaline and Restoration

Welcoming its first hotel in January 2026, Sand City is emerging as a coastal enclave where art and movement act as nervous system regulators. The city's rugged coastal trails offer a grounding starting point for hikers, while the more adventurous can find an endorphin release through paragliding over the dunes. Within the city's industrial-chic core, spaces like Monterey GlassWorks and the metaphysical community hub Untamed Fire offer tactile, spiritual outlets for creative expression. For a more traditional reset, Courtyard and Residence Inn Sand City Monterey are home to the area's largest hot tub, allowing the Pacific breeze to complement a deep thermal soak.

Seaside: Cultural Rhythm and Inclusive Movement

Seaside is a vibrant hub for inclusive wellness, where the community's rich Mexican heritage blends with a modern "movement-first" philosophy. The city's wellness landscape is defined by diverse physical outlets, from the high-energy aerial arts and day passes offered at [Sanctuary Climbing](https://www.rockgym.com/) to the 24/7 infrared fitness studio at HOTWORX. Nourishment is part of the experience, with The Meatery specializing in restorative bone broths and hearty fare to fuel active days. This is a destination for the traveler who finds wellness in collective energy, whether attending a pop-up fitness studio or cheering from the stands at the Monterey Bay FC stadium.

To learn more about Monterey County's 12 communities and summertime wellness offerings, visit SeeMonterey.com. To download high-resolution images, visit our media gallery.

About See Monterey

See Monterey is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization that drives tourism for Monterey County. Tourism is the largest industry on the Monterey Peninsula and the second largest in the county. See Monterey is a partnership of the hospitality community and local governments that aims to generate community prosperity and enrich economic vitality for Monterey County through the responsible growth of the tourism economy. In 2025, travel spending in Monterey County was $3.3 billion, supporting nearly 28,000 jobs and generating $346 million in state and local tax revenue that directly benefited the community. For more information, visit SeeMonterey.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Lou Hammond Group | [email protected]

SOURCE See Monterey