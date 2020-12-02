Monterey Financial Expands Upon Long History of Offering Assistance to Consumers in Need

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monterey Financial Services (www.montereyfinancial.com), a leading consumer finance company, recently announced steps they have taken to assist consumers in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Monterey services consumer loans in a variety of impacted industries including Educational Products and Services, Travel and Leisure Services, Retail Businesses, and Medical Devices and Services. "Once the initial closures of businesses and schools were announced in the middle of March, we knew we were facing some challenging times" said Nate Lucas, Vice President of Operations of Monterey Financial. "In order to meet the needs of our consumers, many of which were experiencing unforeseen financial hardships caused by the pandemic, we proactively set up an automated financial assistance program through our online consumer portal. This allowed consumers the ability to set up their own financial assistance programs to ensure their accounts remained in good standing while they were experiencing a financial setback. Not only were we able to assist these consumers who visited the self-service portal in an autonomous fashion, it allowed us to free up the incoming call volume to our call centers to limit wait times for those consumers who needed to speak to one of our highly trained customer service representatives." Monterey Financial Services extended financial assistance to over 3,600 individual consumers in the early stages of the pandemic from April through July of 2020, and the assistance remains an option for all qualified consumers. These programs include deferring past due payments, and temporarily reducing consumer contractual payments. Those consumers who took advantage of the assistance programs were able to maintain an up to date status of their account, ensuring there was no negative credit impact as a result of the unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees at Monterey Financial take pride in working for a company with a long history of providing exemplary customer service, as evidenced by their A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. "Knowing first-hand the challenges that have risen in 2020 for many, it just feels good to help, and to make things easier for our consumers in any way we can." Nate Lucas added.

About Monterey Financial Services

Monterey's mission statement: To empower every business with the ability to optimize their sales growth and cash recovery.

Monterey Financial Services has forged a reputation for unparalleled customer service, developing tailor-made capital solutions for businesses selling products and services to consumers. Solutions are built to fit clients' requirements, whether they bundle Monterey services together or use what appeals to their specific needs. With services such as consumer finance, rent to own financing, loan servicing, custodial services, and delinquent debt collections, clients have the opportunity to profit from consumer receivables of all credit classifications and all stages of the receivables life cycle. With industry leading results, Monterey remains committed in combining the best technology with its talented staff in order to achieve a primary objective for its clients, to optimize portfolio performance. For further information please visit the company's website at www.montereyfinancial.com.

