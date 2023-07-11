Monterey Motorsports Festival announces Mecum Auctions as Title Sponsor of inaugural one-day event Aug. 19

MONTEREY, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A first-of-its-kind tech-focused automotive event that vows to rev up Monterey Car Week has partnered with national classic and collector car auction company Mecum Auctions, host of The World's Largest Collector Car Auction®, as its Title Sponsor.

Monterey Motorsports Festival debuts Saturday, Aug. 19, at the expansive Monterey Fair & Event Center, promising distinct, immersive counterpoints to current Car Week experiences.

Showcasing all types of moving technologies — ranging from exotic cars to off-road and hyper-cool, tech-focused equipment and heavy steel — MMF provides automotive fans with opportunities to roam the grounds, connect with the business world, and enjoy food and entertainment well into the night. Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., this first-of-its-kind event continues well past sunset, offering MMF Under the Lights, with nighttime viewing, live entertainment, dancing groups, racing simulators, food courts, outdoor bars, and more.

A long-time participant in Monterey Car Week through its renowned Daytime Auction (this year held Aug. 17-19 at Monterey Hyatt Regency Hotel & Spa on Del Monte Golf Course), Mecum hosts large-scale collector car auctions all over the country throughout the entire calendar year. Founded by company President Dana Mecum in 1988, Mecum is headquartered in Walworth, Wisconsin, and is the host of The World's Largest Collector Car Auction® held each January in Kissimmee, Florida.

Mecum provides an end-to-end experience for the classic car collector — from inquiry to consignment, financing to transportation, hammered sold to title transfer. More information can be found at the company's website, www.mecum.com.

Spread out over 22 acres; the Monterey Motorsports Festival is divided into the following 12 distinct areas:

MMF Downtown

Indoor VIP Lounge

Main Stage

The Greens at MMF

2 Wheels at MMF

MMF Small Business Hall of Fame

MMF Outdoors

MMF Off-Road

MMF Heavy Steel

MMF Technology Lawns

MMF for Kids

Monterey Motorsports Festival provides eclectic experiences for everyone, from gearheads and tech enthusiasts who love big toys to those who want to soak up the excitement of revving engines in an engaging, all-inclusive atmosphere.

MMF offers the following:

New Technology Displays

Automotive Displays, Exotics-Classics-Race-JDMs

Off-Road Displays, All-Wheel Drive

Motorcycles, New-Classics-Electric

UTVs and ATVs, New and Future Technology

Electric Bicycles Technologies, All Types

Heavy Equipment Technologies, Excavators-Skid Steers, More

Live Workshops and Demos

Driving Simulators

Meet and Greet with Influencers, Business Leaders

Music and Entertainment

International Food and Beverage

Throughout the day, participants can mingle with various industry businesses, including car manufacturers, dealers, motorcycle stores, electric technology reps, custom and off-road shops and dealers, equipment brands, and suppliers.

Activities for both adults and children include racing simulators, automotive video games, live PPF installations, live detailing, technology demonstrations, photo booths, photography demos, interactive motorsports-inspired children's areas, and more.

MMF also strongly emphasizes philanthropy, with part of the proceeds going to local charitable organizations.

General admission for MMF's all-day experience is $121.78, with young adults (ages 13-17) priced at $51.02. There are discounts for military, first responders, and public servants.

A VIP Lounge Experience, including live entertainment and exclusive networking opportunities, catered food and beverages, and more, costs $290.55.

For more information, visit www.montereymotorsportsfestival.com.

SOURCE Monterey Motorsports